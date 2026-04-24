Micky van de Ven reportedly has very little intention of penning a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur, with the Netherlands defender edging towards leaving, regardless of relegation.

Despite a dip in form this season, Van de Ven has emerged as one of the top central defenders in the Premier League since his arrival from German outfit Wolfsburg in 2023.

However, with Tottenham facing the prospect of dropping into the second tier of English football for the first time in almost 50 years, there is plenty of speculation over how many of their star names will move on if the worst happens.

One of those names is, unsurprisingly, Van de Ven, and a fresh report from our friends over at TEAMtalk has delivered an update on the 23-year-old’s future.

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Despite still being under contract until 2029, which leaves Spurs in a strong in terms of a sellable asset, the report states that Van de Ven has made it ‘clear internally that he sees his future away from north London‘.

While Tottenham have been trying to persuade the Netherlands international to pen a new contract since the start of 2025, any negotiations have failed to progress, with the ‘player’s stance hardening over the past 12 months’.

The report adds that Van de Ven ‘grew frustrated during Ange Postecoglou’s tenure’, and ‘matters have not improved under subsequent spells led by Thomas Frank and former interim chief Igor Tudor’.

Clubs queuing up to sign Tottenham star Van de Ven

And, while the defender is impressed by what he’s seen from new boss Roberto De Zerbi so far, there is ‘little expectation that this will change his desire to move on’.

Indeed, Van de Ven’s representatives have now ‘made it clear to Tottenham that he would like to leave this summer’, a decision that has alerted a number of clubs to his potential availability.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all showing strong interest, with the player himself said to favour a switch to Anfield over any other Premier League team.

Real Madrid are also ‘monitoring the situation’ as they ‘explore options to strengthen with a natural left-footer’, having previously tracked Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck.

Tottenham’s stance on approving an exit could also be influenced by developments elsewhere in the squad, however, with Van de Ven’s centre-back Cristian Romero also likely to move on, amid continued interest from Atletico Madrid.

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Spurs do a verbal agreement in place for Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi to arrive on a free transfer, should the club stay up, while highly-rated Croatian youngster Luka Vuskovic should be another strong option for next season.

As a result, TEAMtalk sources suggest Tottenham are not ruling out the possibility of ‘both Van de Ven and Romero departing as part of a wider defensive reshuffle’.