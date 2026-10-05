Manchester United have installed Tottenham star Micky van de Ven as their No 1 target for 2027, and the Dutchman has reached a decision on whether to join in January.

Man Utd overhauled their attack in 2025, signing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko. In the summer just gone, it was the midfield’s turn and in 2027, attention will turn to the defence.

At least three new signings are on the agenda, and according to the latest from Football Insider, the first addition might not wait until the summer.

Their reporter, Pete O’Rourke, brought news of Man Utd hoping to sign Tottenham and Netherlands ace, Micky van de Ven, in January.

He wrote: ‘Man United have made Van de Ven their top defensive target ahead of the next transfer window, while Liverpool retain an interest in his services.’

As mentioned, Liverpool are also circling over 25-year-old Van de Ven who is believed to be the club’s preferred heir to Virgil van Dijk.

That claim came via CaughtOffside a week ago, with the outlet confirming Man Utd were admirers of Van de Ven too.

Regarding cost, it was claimed sources within the industry believe a deal could be struck for a fee in the £80m-£90m range.

At that price point, Van de Ven would become the world’s most expensive defender, surpassing Harry Maguire (£80m).

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Micky van de Ven reaches decision on joining Man Utd in January

But while Man Utd reportedly want a deal done at the earliest possible opportunity, O’Rourke went on to detail why Van de Ven won’t be on the move mid-season.

The journalist explained: “He was considering his future before the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi last March, and obviously De Zerbi played a crucial role in Van de Ven’s decision to extend his stay.

“Tottenham have had a poor start to the season, there’s no getting away from that, but I don’t think that will have any massive impact on Van de Ven’s thinking right now. He’ll be confident that they can turn things around.”

Van de Ven penned fresh terms in north London in August, with De Zerbi seemingly a major factor in his decision to do so.

But with Spurs sitting rock bottom of the Premier League table despite De Zerbi being at the helm and spending hundreds of millions on new players, Van de Ven’s stance could change next summer.

If Tottenham endure yet another woeful season and De Zerbi is either fired or proven incapable of reviving Spurs’ fortunes, it would shock no one to see a player of Van de Ven’s calibre explore his exit opportunities, especially given the size and prestige of clubs chasing his signature.

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