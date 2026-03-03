Andrea Berta responds to ‘frightened’ Mikel Arteta and makes ‘contact’ to sign Italian gem

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are keen on bringing Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to an Italian report.

Viktor Gyokeres is the main striker at Arsenal at the moment, with the Sweden international having made the move to the Gunners from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are the other two recognised centre-forwards for Arsenal manager Arteta when fit and available.

However, the North London club remain keen on adding to their squad, with Pio Esposito having caught the eye of Arteta.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arteta was hugely impressed with Esposito during Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Inter Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the Champions League in January 2026.

Esposito did not start the match for Inter, but the 20-year-old Italy international striker came on as a substitute for Lautaro Martinez in the 63rd minute.

La Gazetta dello Sport has noted: ‘He filled the penalty area, challenged opposing defenders, and played balls toward goal.

‘Thus, he both fascinated and frightened Arteta, a coach with a keen eye for young talent, who immediately called on Gabriel Magalhaes to come on to counter the latest arrival.’

The Italian publication has reported that after the match, ‘Arteta immediately spoke to Andrea Berta’ and asked the Arsenal sporting director to try to find out if there was any possibility that Inter would sell the 20-year-old Italy international striker in the summer transfer window.

The report continued: ‘Berta, who had already anticipated the signing, quickly contacted his colleague (Inter sporting director Piero) Ausilio to find out more.

‘How much does Esposito cost? And above all, is Esposito for sale?

‘Inter responded without even thinking, condensing their answer into a definitive summary: Pio is our future, he has four years left on his contract and is not on the market, for any sum. But thanks for your interest, eh?

‘End of story. No chance of a deal.’

Esposito came through the Inter youth academy and has established himself in the first-team squad.

The youngster is under contract at Inter until the summer of 2030.

Esposito has scored eight goals and made seven assists in 38 appearances for Inter so far in his career.

