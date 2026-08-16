Mikel Arteta appears to no longer value Ethan Nwaneri to the same degree as he once did, with Fabrizio Romano claiming the teenager is certain to leave Arsenal in the coming weeks.

Nwaneri made history in September 2022 when he became the youngest player to appear in the top flight of English football after coming on against Brentford at 15 years and 181 days old.

Just under two years on from then, the Arsenal manager hailed the teenager as a “big talent”, who had a very bright future.

He said in October 2024, “Ethan Nwaneri is showing every day what kind of skills he has. His teammates trust him, as they give him the ball and that’s a great sign for him. He’s a big talent, right attitude. We have some player there, I’m sure of that.”

Nwaneri enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024-25, with the attacking midfielder, who can also play as a winger, scoring nine goals in 37 appearances. However, he fell down the pecking order last season, before being shipped out on loan to Marseille in January, in a move that did not go to plan.

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Ahead of Arsenal’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City on Sunday, the Spaniard gave mixed messages over his future.

He said, “I don’t know on the plans but certainly it opens your eyes in terms of how much a young player can evolve in such a short period. That work and experience abroad – we set some difficulties and challenges – and what you can really get out of that.

“He’s done it in a brilliant way. I think he’s unquestionable – the talent, the desire, the love and the passion he has for the game. It’s something that I always loved about Ethan. And then I think he had some great games and he’s shown everybody that he has the ability to be here.

“I want him to be at the club, but something in the medium-long term is what is the best for the player as well. And Ethan needs to play football.

“If he stays here it’s because we can guarantee him that he can have those minutes, otherwise it’s just something that is not good for anybody, I think.”

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Just days ago, Arteta praised Nwaneri for his performance against Como, saying the youngster looked “more mature” than before.

Ethan Nwaneri ‘will leave Arsenal’

However, after being left out of Arsenal’s squad for the City encounter in Cardiff, Fabrizio Romano has taken to social media to assert that a parting of the ways is drawing nearer.

He wrote on X, “Ethan Nwaneri will leave Arsenal before the end of the summer transfer window, as planned weeks ago. He’s not even on the bench today against Man City despite being involved in pre-season.”

The 19-year-old may not be the only Arsenal player heading out the door in the coming weeks, though.

Indeed, striker Gabriel Jesus and winger Gabriel Martinelli, who have been linked with moves to Turkey, were also not included in the Arsenal squad for the Community Shield.

Of the two, Jesus seems the more likely to leave but if a big enough bid comes in for both, they could head to pastures new.

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