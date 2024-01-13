Mikel Arteta being fed by Salt Bae deserves to be punished with instant relegation
“I don’t ask for people to like me or love me,” said Mikel Arteta during an interview with The Guardian in 2022.
“It is who I am. That’s their choice. And my choice is always … to try to be myself and be the person with the values that I have been raised with.”
Self-image is of little importance. “It doesn’t [concern me] but it concerns my loved ones and obviously everybody likes to be liked.
“But what I guarantee you are going to see is who I am and not only me, about who we are as a club, which is the most important thing, much more important than me, and that perception, hopefully, is positive.