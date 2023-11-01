‘In the little things you have to find enjoyment’ – Mikel Arteta opens up on leadership, coaching and why he does what he does

We sat down with Premier League boss and official Soccer Manager 2024 ambassador Mikel Arteta, who reflects on leadership insights, his role models, and the purpose of coaching at an elite level.

“Why do you do what you do?” There isn’t a day that goes by when Mikel Arteta doesn’t take a quiet moment and ask himself that very question.

Football management is a stressful business. Whether it be at the elite level, where Arteta is operating, or way further down the football pyramid, it can also be a very lonely place. One where criticism and personal abuse is commonplace. It can consume and dominate your time, often taking you away from your family for large chunks of your life. So why do managers like Arteta – who had such successful playing careers – put themselves through it?

“Why do you do what you do? I think of the question every single day,“ says Arteta, official ambassador for Soccer Manager. “Because some days you tend to forget it and the pressure is so high and the amount of things that you have to get done are so urgent all the time and everyone is asking you ‘do you have two minutes’? You have to ask yourself why you do what you do.

“And it comes down to the passion that I feel about the game, the incredible opportunity that you have to transform people’s lives and to share incredible experiences with people. That has to be the aim every single day, to enjoy those little moments.

“Winning or losing is going to dictate for how long you are going to be able to do it in the position you are today as a manager. It’s as simple as that. So in the little things you have to find enjoyment.”

Developing talent

In those dark times when Arteta finds himself questioning if it is all worth it, it doesn’t take much for him to remind himself that it is. His players drive him on. The chance to develop them, to give them the opportunity to improve and seize the wonderful chance that their talent has given them.

“You go into a dressing room full of different people and different characters,” he explains. “I was looking at them the other day, just walking around and I realised we had 19 different nationalities.

“The way they interact with each other, the way they talk to each other, the way they have banter with each other, the way they demand from each other, it’s fascinating.

“They all have their own story, but they are all here in London, at Colney, together seeking the same dream. It’s extraordinary. It doesn’t happen in many industries and I must enjoy that.”

Arteta has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence during a coaching career that is still only just getting started. An FA Cup may have already come his way as well as widespread acclaim for the way he is challenging for the biggest honours in the game, but he is not getting carried away.

He knows he still has much to learn and is determined to absorb as much guidance along the way as he possibly can to ensure he continues to improve and evolve as a coach.

Education is key for the Spaniard. He regularly studies and speaks to other coaches to help expand his expertise, not just at elite level but at amateur level as well. He also sits down with teachers and professors from universities to learn from them in a bid to become a better leader.

“They are a huge inspiration,” he says. “The way they teach, the learning processes as well. How it works is really fascinating for me.”

Reading is also very important to Arteta. Again, it’s all about self-educating and learning new things. Sometimes it’s to help him evolve as a coach, but sometimes it’s just about blocking out what he is facing on a day-to-day basis. It’s a form of escapism from the demands and stresses of football.

“Now I am reading a book called ‘Noise’,” he says. “It is about making decisions when it gets noisy, when there is pressure and lots of opinions around. I am finding it fascinating.

“I am always listening to podcasts and speaking to people and following different types of people. For me, it’s really important to take me out of my daily thinking and the tunnel vision that we sometimes have when we are in this environment.”

Developing a leadership style

One of Arteta’s great strengths is his leadership. Several of his players have spoken about his ability to convince them to follow and believe in him.

“Honestly, I challenge anyone to come away from a meeting with Arteta and not believe everything he tells you,” Martin Odegaard once said during an interview with The Players’ Tribune. “It’s hard to explain. He’s passionate, he’s intense and sometimes, yeah, he’s a bit crazy. But when he speaks, you understand that whatever he says will happen, will happen.”

So how has Arteta developed that leadership style? He insists there isn’t one solitary event or person in his journey so far that has made him the coach and the leader that he is.

“It’s all of them,” he insists. “Especially what today we call failures. They are part of any success that we are going to have in life. Unfortunately there are many more failures than successes and that is necessary to enjoy the process and to enjoy the journey.

“I think where I was born has had a huge influence because the education that you get when you are in San Sebastián is in a certain way. The way my parents were raised, the relationship they had with my family and then all the coaches I have had through my career and the experiences I had as a professional footballer.

“The fact that I moved to different countries and experienced different cultures opened my mind in a way to develop certain skills. Being able to communicate with people in various languages is really important. In the end I think we are a consequence of our experiences. We are all different and unique because of that.”

One thing that Arteta unequivocally believes has helped shape him throughout his career is the relationship he has with his family. Growing up in San Sebastián he was incredibly close to his grandfather and he fondly remembers the time they spent playing cards together when he was a child. In fact, it’s his grandfather that Arteta credits with giving him the best piece of advice he has ever received. It’s advice he still falls back on today when he finds himself in a difficult position.

“I had an extraordinary relationship with my grandad,” Arteta recalls. “We used to talk a lot and one day he said to me ‘when a door closes, a window opens, so focus on that window’.

“He said to me, ‘the door is closed for a reason. But now the window is open and the opportunities are much bigger. It has happened for a reason. Don’t try to find that reason right now, you will probably understand it in some time.'”

Pep Guardiola is another figure in Arteta’s life who he credits with helping shape the manager he has become. It was of course the Manchester City boss who first gave Arteta the opportunity to move into coaching and to learn under him in 2016. It’s an apprenticeship that has served him well, with the pair now going head to head competing for the Premier League.

So it’s no surprise that Arteta lists Guardiola as one of the people who has played a key role in his career so far, but there are others who he believes have played an equally important role in making him the manager and leader that he is.

“First of all I have to go to my father because he was the one who led and inspired me to follow my dream,” says Arteta. “That’s what leaders do.

“He believed in me and gave me all the support I needed from when I was a kid and he took me through that pathway to give me the best possible chance to fulfil my dream.

“He guided me to go to a club when I was little where I had the best possible education. He supported me to go to Barcelona at a really young age and leave the family with all the consequences that could have.”

Arteta continues: “Then there was Johan (Cruyff). He was a massive figure because from the day I arrived at Barcelona he was the one we all looked at and got inspired by.

“Then one of the ones I have to say was Mauricio Pochettino because he was the first professional captain I had and he was like a father figure for me when I arrived at PSG.

“We signed almost the same day and we all landed in the same hotel, five or ten minutes away from the training ground. We could not speak French, we were there by ourselves and we spent three months in that hotel together every single day. So we built a really strong relationship. He was 30/31 years old, I was 17/18 and he just put me under his arm and carried me and protected me. It was a joy to have someone like that.

“And I would have to say Arsene [Wenger] was a big influence as well. It was my dream to play for Arsenal and he made that dream come true. It was just a joy to work under him.”

