Arsenal: Arteta reiterates ‘duty to defend club and players’ after ‘reflecting openly’ on VAR ‘disgrace’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he has a “duty” to give an “honest assessment” of games and that is exactly what he did after his side’s loss at Newcastle United.

Arteta slammed the match officials after they allowed Anthony Gordon’s second-half winner to stand, branding it a “disgrace”.

The Spaniard spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the Gunners’ Champions League clash at home to Sevilla and you will not be surprised to learn that the upcoming fixture was not the main focus at his pre-match press conference.

“It is my duty to stand in front of the cameras and give a very clear and honest assessment of what happens in the game,” Arteta told reporters. “This is what I did… reflect very openly how I felt the team played and how the game was conditioned by the decisions that were made.

“My duty is to defend my players, club and people in the best possible way. This is what I’m going to do time after time and I do it, not the way I feel, (but) with the evidence and being as clear as possible.

“I always do it. When we play brilliantly, when we have lost, it’s my responsibility to do it. It’s the way I am and I have to defend my club”

Arsenal backed up Arteta in a club statement posted on Sunday, condemning “yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors”.

Asked if his post-match comments and the club’s statement were a result of a build-up of mistakes from officials, Arteta said: “Things don’t happen overnight.

“When I was that clear and had all the evidence to stand for the words I used in the media it’s because I feel strongly about them.

“One thing is saying it externally, internally to my players it’s how we can play better, be more dominant and play the way we want so we give no chance to the opponent.

“But (another) thing is my duty to you guys and then my duty as a coach to do what I have to. This is exactly what I’ve done. Nothing special, nothing different. I and the club would do it again until this is right.”

On the statement, the Spanish manager added: “We have a duty to express how we feel with all the evidence we have and the history of what happened.

“We have to stand for our people, our values and who we are.

“When the club has done it, it’s been in very specific moments for the right reasons. It shows the unity and understanding that is within the club to position ourselves in a really clear and honest way. That’s our duty as a club.”

Following Liverpool’s controversial disallowed goal against Tottenham last month, Arteta said that mistakes happen and he was asked about those comments in the press conference, saying: “I stand for the same words. Mistakes are part of football.”

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard missed the trip to Newcastle and Arteta says he is “uncertain” to face Sevilla on Wednesday, adding that Gabriel Jesus is definitely unavailable.

“Yeah, Gabby won’t be fit, with Martin it is still uncertain,” he said. “With the rest, no news so far.”

On Odegaard being called up for Norway despite his injury, Arteta said: “Martin loves to play for his country and every time he was called up and he was fit and he will be there if that’s the case.”

