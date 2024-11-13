Mikel Arteta grabbed ex-Arsenal star and shouted ‘you betrayed me’ ahead of acrimonious exit

Aubameyang found himself at odds with Arteta over repeated disciplinary issues. The striker’s punctuality became a source of perpetual tension between the two, with Arteta growing increasingly frustrated over the striker’s behaviour.

The deteriorating relationship eventually led to a mutual agreement for Aubameyang to leave Arsenal. In 2022, he signed with Barcelona on a free transfer, a move that ended his stint at Emirates Stadium on a bitter note.

In a chat with the Colinterview podcast, Aubameyang looked back on his departure and acknowledged his responsibility in the events that unfolded.

“I arrived late to a training session because I had an accident on the way to Colney (the club’s sports city),” he narrated. “Arteta did not choose me to play against Tottenham. Then he came to my house after the game and we had a frank conversation. It was respectful of him.”

Aubameyang emphasised that his intentions were never to disrupt the harmony at the club and added: “I never wanted to hurt Arteta or the club with my behaviour. I share the responsibility for what I’ve done. I felt hurt and it’s a shame I couldn’t continue being part of this project.”

The tipping point came when Aubameyang returned late to London after visiting his ailing mother.

“My mother suffered a stroke and I delayed my return because I took her to her medical appointments,” he revealed. “When I arrived, Arteta finished his meeting. He grabbed me and shouted: ‘You’ve betrayed me. You can’t do this with everything we’re going through.'”

Aubameyang has joined Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League and has scored four goals in nine league fixtures. He will next be in action against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on November 22 after the international break.