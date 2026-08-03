Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has held talks with Vinicius Junior over a move to the Emirates Stadium, as Real Madrid demand €150million (£128.4m) for the Brazilian superstar, according to reports.

Ever since The Athletic broke the news on July 25 that Arsenal want to sign Vinicius Junior, the situation has dramatically accelerated.

Vinicius Junior is one of the best players in the world and is a Madrid superstar, but there is a distinct possibility that he could leave Estadio Bernabeu this summer.

The Brazil international winger is out of contract at Real Madrid in the summer of 2027.

Madrid have given Vinicius Junior an ultimatum – if he does not accept their latest offer, then they will sell him this summer instead of losing him on a free in 2027.

There have been reports that Arsenal are willing to go big for Vinicius Junior and are ready to pay him over £400,000 per week.

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be ‘smitten’ with Vinicius Junior.

It has now been reported that Arteta has already told Vinicius Junior his plans for the Brazilian star in his team for next season.

Mikel Arteta speaks to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior

AS has stated: ‘Arsenal are going all out to sign Vinicius Junior.

‘Mikel Arteta has taken charge of the operation, as Diario AS has learned.

‘The message he has conveyed to the Brazilian is how much he could contribute and how important he would be to a team like the London club, which, as demonstrated in the last two seasons, aspires to win everything and seeks, with the presence of one of Real Madrid’s captains, to take the next step and become the leading team in Europe.

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‘The idea behind Arteta’s plan and what his presence would mean has reached Vinicius, who already knows that Arsenal’s 2026-27 project would largely revolve around him, something that doesn’t seem so clear at Real Madrid.’

Spanish journalist Sergio Valentin, too, has reported on X that Arteta and Vinicius Junior have already spoken to each other.

Valentin, who has over 40,000 followers on X, has stated: “Arteta has spoken with Vinicius Junior

“He has explained the Arsenal project to him and the importance of Vinicius in the club’s growth.”

While Madrid are ready to sell the winger this summer should he not sign a new contract, Los Blancos will demand a record-breaking fee from Arsenal.

According to AS, Madrid want €150million (£128.4m) for Vinicius Junior.

If Arsenal do decide to pay the amount, then Vinicius Junior would become the most expensive player in Premier League history.

At the moment, Alexander Isak holds that record, with Liverpool having paid Newcastle United £125m for the Sweden international striker in the summer of 2025.

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