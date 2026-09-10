Mikel Arteta: Ex-PGMOL chief hits out at refs over ‘constant failure’ to sanction ‘worst offender’

Former referee Keith Hackett has urged Pro Ref to step in and sanction Mikel Arteta for his touchline antics after branding the Arsenal boss the “worst offender”.

Arteta is renowned for his high energy on the touchline, gesticulating constantly to his players and lambasting them with they get out of line.

On Wednesday night, after Martin Odegaard’s strike had given the Gunners the lead against Napoli, the Arsenal boss was spotted “raging” at Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Christos Tzolis for failing to track back as Napoli attempted to counter attack and find an equaliser late in the game.

“Mikel Arteta was absolutely raging on the sidelines that Havertz, Madueke and Tzolis weren’t recovering after that attack,” said TNT Sports commentator Lucy Ward.

“It was so interesting. As the Arsenal attack finished, those three all sort of ambled back, and Mikel Arteta ran down the sidelines and shouted at them to recover.”

While admonishing the trio, Arteta jumped out of technical area to make his point, as is his wont.

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‘Constant failure of fourth officials’

And Hackett wants the flouting of a rule which states that a manager constantly stepping out of the technical area should be punished with a yellow card to be upheld, picking Arteta out as the prime culprit in that regard.

Hackett told Football Insider: “Every manager clearly needs to manage his team the way he wishes to.

“The animated actions of Arteta follow other managers that follow a similar pattern of operating outside the technical area.

“Arteta is the worst offender for spending most of the game inches from the touchline, at least one metre outside the front of the technical area.

“He sometimes runs down the line in front of his opponent’s technical area. There is a constant failure of fourth officials to apply the law by getting the referee across and recommending a yellow card.

“Is it because the fourth official could well be refereeing them in the coming weeks and is attempting to avoid any conflict?

“Do your job, match officials! Sort this. Get Arteta to operate within the confines of the technical area.”