Mikel Arteta ‘idiotic, unimaginative and cowardly’ in Sunderland mess

Talk of an Arsenal bottling meets with a lot of resistance, but there is still room for criticism of Mikel Arteta and his substitutions.

If you are looking for views on Liverpool’s dismantling at the hands of Manchester City, then your Mailbox is here.

An Arsenal bottling? Really?

How we discuss football is so draining isn’t it? It’s November 10th; Arsenal may or may not win the league. Let’s see how the next… 27(!!!) games pan out.

It never used to be like this. But because social media pedal these narratives, nobody is mature enough to analyse any of it properly anymore. Proper brain rot stuff.

We might ‘bottle’ it from here, sure. We might not. We drew a game lol, it happens. We’re crap anyway remember, so we were unlikely to win every remaining game.

Hope Minty enjoyed yesterday’s entertainment either way.

Joe, AFC, East Sussex

…It’s nice of Liverpool fan Minty to attempt to paint Arsenal as bottlers if they lose a 6 point lead after 10 games, I assume Liverpool’s own 5 point lead after 5 games this season in Minty’s eyes must be a world apart otherwise Liverpool are also facing the same bottler tag this season….and on the back of being defending champions and that record summer where there was talks of dynasties and quadruples……strangely I don’t recall any talk of a transition season safety blanket then.

But I’d contest that if we really want to find the leagues biggest bottlers we need to go back to April 2014 when Liverpool sat 5 points clear of Chelsea and 6 points clear of Man City (who had a game in hand) with just 3 games to go. Liverpool then managed to slip up against a hugely rotated Chelsea side at home 2-0, Mourinho rotated so heavily as he had both eyes on their midweek CL semi….and then famously contrived to throw away a 3-0 lead in 11 minutes to Palace. City couldn’t believe the gift they’d been given and walked through the open door to claim the title. Just 3 games to go with such a sizeable lead is Devon Loch in its ability to go all weak at the knees.

The whole ‘bottlers’ brush to tarnish anyone who simply doesn’t win is tiresome and infantile. (The irony of me replying isn’t lost on me) but when did we stop saying X team just wasn’t good enough instead of turning it in to some troll-baiting points scoring about made up psychological weakness?

Rich, AFC (hoping the mailbox in the international break doesn’t become a wave of bottling mails)

…My goodness – only Arsenal can ignite bottling talk this early in the season off the back of a well fought draw away to the surprise team of the early part of the season who is currently *checks notes* above Liverpool in the table and at a famously raucous ground currently in their element with *checks notes* every single one of our actual strikers unavailable. Someone recently asked how Minty can write so intelligently on flag waving (and admittedly soccer related mails, too, IMO) and then so unintelligently on some other topic (I wasn’t really paying attention to the back and forth) – please let me join that chorus in this instance.

Really, Minty, bottling a league in November? Are you mad? Also, you’re cherry-picking stats. Sure, it may be true that no team has been 6 ahead after 10 and failed to win the league. But that is a hyper-isolated statistical criteria by which to conduct your analysis with very specific goalposts. If I had to guess – you got that stat straight from the Musk platform – which makes me wonder if it’s even true.

But even if it is – what about the fact that Man U in 97-98 was 13 points ahead with 19 games played? Bigger gap, more games played. Did that factor into your analysis? No it didn’t because, again, you’re cherry picking stats.

Also, bottled it two seasons ago? When we went 16-1-1 in our final 18 matches? Apologies for not going undefeated an entire half season – I didn’t realize that constitutes bottling. And can you bottle not contending? Is that a thing? It’s been well documented that Klopp’s Liverpool never put together three straight seasons of competing for the title.

I understand that after last years title win, the summer transfer spend and the subsequent assumption Liverpool were to dominate the league for years to come – only to find yourselves now 7 points back – that the This Means More Brigade is currently reeling. Which must really, really hurt particularly given the general levels of entitlement your fanbase is afflicted with regardless of specifics scenarios but jesus f*** man get a hold of yourselves.

MAW, LA Gooner (Also, respectfully, if City win tomorrow you’re going to look like a real idiot.)

Missing Gyokeres

First off, congratulations to Sunderland on a well-fought point. That was definitely the toughest game Arsenal has had all season. While sharing points was frustrating, it was ultimately the right outcome from a football perspective.

I’ve been thinking about why Arsenal looked ordinary at times. There have been several valid arguments, but one I can’t shake is the absence of a certain Viking frontman. He may be much maligned, but having watched many Arsenal games this season, I believe it’s easy to both miss or dismiss his work both off and on the ball. He draws in defenders, makes runs, and generally acts as a shithouse.

While he’s not Haaland or Kane, he doesn’t need to be for us. He distracts and creates space, he forces defenders to double up and crowd him out. He may not get the statistics that look good in post-match analysis, but what he brings to our game is the unlocking of the midfield and wingers. This translates to more expansive play and greater control. It’s why Havertz, despite not posting numbers typically expected from a “proper” striker, is still an incredibly important addition to our squad.

Perhaps it’s time for us to admit that the new striker was our missing piece, even if that doesn’t always mean him scoring goals.

Adam, AFC

Arsenal form feels sustainable

Interesting that the mailbox had a very rational and calm response to dropping 2 points to Sunderland from Arsenal fans. It’s almost as if we know it’s a long season a little over a quarter of the way through. The sensationalism comes from outside the club and from rival fans. It has become a common theme and has been said before but when it comes to Arsenal far too many people are stupid or deliberately stupid.

We’re happy with our team, lots of rivals are exceedingly unhappy with Arsenal. We’ve got where we are with the worst injuries in the league. We’re playing our 5th choice striker currently. Injuries will decide the title more than people like to admit. What would Liverpool’s (no Isak, Ekitike, Gakpo, Chiesa, Salah, Slobaszlai) or Man City’s (no Haaland, Marmoush, Savinho, Doku, Cherki, Foden) front 3 look like if they had Arsenal’s injuries?

I’ve seen a lot of joy at Sunderland bringing in the advertising hoarding to stop Arsenal’s long throws. I get Arsenal are good at corners and free kicks but where has this come from that Arsenal are the poster boys for long throws? I wouldn’t mind if Arsenal actually did take a load of long throws and were good at them but we don’t and we’re not. Arsenal are about midtable for long throws attempted, Sunderland are top 3 for amount taken, shots and xG generated from them. Long throws are clearly a very good weapon for Sunderland but not for Arsenal. So why on earth would Sunderland bring in the advertising boards? They’re harming their own chances far more. But of course the truth doesn’t fit the narrative.

To me Arsenal feel far more sustainable than our rivals. We’re top despite missing key players, City right now are so reliant on Haaland and Liverpool’s manager is showing signs of cracking up by telling everyone how to play against and beat his team!

Relax, keep calm, block out the noise and nonsense generated solely from fear and desperation from others and just enjoy the season Arsenal fans.

Rich, AFC

Stewie’s back. And here’s your warning, Arsenal fans

It’s been very interesting to note the premature circle-jerks from the MAGA Arteta fanboys, and various declarations that THIS is the year Arsenal take that final step. Of course we need to admit that Arsenal have done well so far, are top of the PL, defend excellently, and look solid. The caveat….

It never ceases to make me giggle the insane levels of delusion that reside in the brains of the MAGA Emirates kool-aid drinkers.

We have over seven years of evidence when it comes to Antonio El Pulizon and his serial inability to get the job finished – yet this is perpetually disregarded by the North London Republican Party, who prefer to engage in salacious crackpot conspiracy theories (DEEP STATE PGMOL will make a return soon).

Arsenal’s season is following the habitual pattern it usually takes, which is why I’m aghast there’s this pretence that anything will be substantially different this season. From what I can see, Arteta’s negative tactics and inability to positively impact key moments of matches that hang in the balance, hasn’t improved an iota. His excuse generator is strong as ever (“We had seven injured players” – why didn’t he mention this nugget of info post-Burnley also then eh? 🤔).

The Sunderland match is a perfect example: Sunderland yes are a strong side, but no team serious about winning a PL against a Pep side is allowed to drop points when winning in the 92nd minute v a promoted side. Sorry.

It was abundantly obvious that Sunderland were going to Hail Mary the final 5 minutes – and this is where you see the difference between elite winning managers (eg Pep, Ancelotti etc) and an eternal Pretender. Knowing that Sunderland are going to go all out, the last thing an elite manager is going to do is take off a ball-retaining midfielder for a centre-half, and revert to a back 5. This is simply idiotic, unimaginative and cowardly – a regular trait of Arteta’s.

Arsenal has superior technical players to Sunderland so surely, it makes more sense to take the sting out of the game by implementing slower possession, higher up the pitch – where you can draw fouls from an agitated Sunderland, kill time by playing keep-ball etc? The minute El Pulizon subbed on Mosquera, Arsenal’s entire shape retreated and like a Sven England team in a knockout tournament (RIP Sven), the ball simply kept coming back. The outcome was inevitable.

This might come across as harsh, but this is the standard when you’ve failed repeatedly for 21 years and counting, but spend every October-November sounding off. This isn’t the first time El Pulizon has decided to chuck on Mosquera when there was a chance to go for another goal: remember having Citeh rocked at home and immediately settling for a point? There was also Arteta’s negative tactical clusterf*** at Anfield too – the evidence since, suggests Liverpool are far from unbeatable. Every single point dropped has been a direct result of a manager that prefers settling for the bare minimum instead of aspiring for more.

That is not the mentality of an elite manager, hence why Arteta lacks anything close to an elite cv – Glasner is Arteta’s peer. Not Pep, not Slot, not Simeone, not Luis Enrique, or the elite bosses the Emirates MAGA clique hilariously bracket Arteta with. Over €1bn spent, £15m a year but he still fails to grasp this.

And this could end up costing Arsenal, Again. This season really ought to be a gimme for Arsenal, the world can see it. And it would be for any other manager (Slot took the first chance that came his way right?)

All is the same as it ever was. Arsenal fans buoyant, boastful and celebrating being top…in October-November. We’ve been here with them many a time before. Ultimately, Citeh are playing the far superior football, have the far superior manager, yes I know Haaland is merely the FAKE VIKING to the stylings of Gyokeres (🤭) blabla etc…but Arteta still has to go Etihad – where he’s never won (and where he will again set up defensively because he’s unable to go away to a big ground and play for a win, hence zero career wins at Anfield / Citeh, the two dominant English clubs). Citeh’s football is enterprising, creative and way more sustainable over a season, ain’t playing for corners. The Arteta MAGA Fanboys crafting a narrative that Sunderland “will be a golden point” come May, are the same jokers who celebrated that 0-0 Etihad draw a couple of seasons back. How that one go again? 😂😂😂😂. FAKE GOLDEN POINT!!!

I also note that in classic Groundhog Day style, having spent the season so far enthusing over their “elite squad options”, Arsenal fans have suddenly, mysteriously reverted to that unique annual phenomena that is singular to just Arsenal FC: INJURIES!!! So it begins 🙄

Because you see, once the Ashtray, Viking Clogger and Madueke are back and (mis)firing…..

Stewie Griffin (We will soon get to the point of the season when they start bitching about Pep and “oil money” – a sure sign they’ve bottled it again)

Aston Villa v Bournemouth conclusions

Just to break up the monotony of the usual Arsenal, Liverpool, Man U mails that seem to dominate the mailbox, I thought I’d offer up something different by giving my thoughts and opinions on today’s match. I’ve always though 16 is too many so to try not to bore the readers, I’ll limit it to just 6.

* This wasn’t a freak result, Villa held their own against a very skillful and organised Bournemouth side and looked very good value for the result. In 300 games, Unai has turned Villa Park into a fortress again and I hope he’s around for the next 300.

* I’m so pleased to see Onana has found some resilience. In past matches, a simple injury would lead to him being out for a number of months but right now, he and Kamara are absolutely unplayable in the middle of the park. He deserved his goal for the last couple of shifts he’s put in.

* Emi Buendia is like a new signing, his workrate is phenomenal and it speaks volumes of the man that when offered a route out of Villa Park, he turned it down to fight for his place. We proper love our little Argentine wizard down at B6 – first goal of the month for October, then today a free kick that left their goalie rooted to the spot. Pure magic!

* Adrian Truffert – you lucky, lucky boy. Already on a yellow and after getting turned inside out by Super John McGinn, he decides that hacking him down in the center circle is a wise move. Fortunately, John Brooks was cowardly enough to give him a pass and Iraola hooked him not long afterwards. He was fortunate that he was able to do so….

* Ollie Watkins concerns me. He’s still putting in a shift week after week but something isn’t right as he’s making Emile Heskey look prolific at the moment. Somehow he got the POTM award from Sky but I’m not sure how as I can’t recall him doing anything noteworthy, like making a defence splitting pass to set up a goal. I really hope he can recover his confidence because an in-form Watkins is a dangerous weapon to have in the team.

* After handing Liverpool a goal last weekend, Emi Martinez went some way in apologising with a worldie save to stop a deflected shot from looping into our net and a stop against a decent penalty effort from Semenyo. He was also getting the ball up the pitch a lot more today instead of the usual 5 minutes of passing between the back four until we ultimately end up in trouble. More of this please!

Okay, maybe one more to finish.

Considering we seemed to start the season one month later than everyone else, to be sitting 6th seems pretty sweet. A run of matches against Spurs, Man City, Liverpool and now Bournemouth had seen us take 9 points out of 12. If you’d told me that would happen five games into the season, I’d have asked for the name of your pharmacist!

UP THE VILLA!

Jeff G, West Brom Villa (Wishing that international breaks would stop coming around whenever we start to build up a head of steam!)

Farke off from Leeds United

He should have been sacked after blowing automatic promotion, to then lose against Southampton in the play offs was unforgivable with the squad he had.

He then should have been sacked after achieving promotion only after Sheffield United blew it because everyone including the man on the moon knows he can’t cut it at this level.

He should be sacked today, after that gutless, insipid, devoid of any tactical nous, poorly managed and completely emotionless performance against Forest.

We’ve now lost against Fulham, Forest and Burnley who are all around us. Our gap to the bottom 3 has evaporated. He chews out the fans for being emotional. He cannot make a proactive sub. He doesn’t have a clear philosophy beyond “give it the good lads”. Sunderland put in an unreal shift Vs Arsenal. We took a hammering. No fight against Brighton.

We’ve beaten an Everton who couldn’t have been any worse. A wolves team who may beat Derby’s points tally, a West Ham team who are now breathing down our necks. Drew to a Newcastle team who came to Elland Road not to lose, and Bournemouth.

The new signings are no better than what we had. Biscuit wrists Perri, Oil tanker Bijol, Calvert Lewin and Nmecha are laughable, Stach who is the tallest, largest and also the weakest man alive.

It’s all so depressing. And what makes it worse, is our board just don’t care

Anyway. Be nice to have this printed – make a nice change from the scum 6 who tried to pull tank and ruin English football.

Ta.

Mat, Leeds

Amorim out too

First things first, a bit of history. In 1981 Jimmy Hill introduced the rule in the English Football League to encourage more attacking play and discourage teams from settling for draws.

That is why it’s so maddening to see Amorim’s Man UTD retreat into their shells every time they go 1-0 up. Instead of going for a second and third goal for security, we retreat and allow the opposition time and space to play.

I will be the innocent child squealing in the corner that the emperor is naked. We are going nowhere fast with these frustrating draws. #AmorinOut

Muthama Gitonga, Nyeri (Mount Kenya)