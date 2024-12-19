Mikel Arteta names Arsenal ‘big asset’ as Ornstein reveals ‘decision’ to let Gunners star ‘leave’

Head coach Mikel Arteta lauded Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus after he netted a hat-trick in his side’s 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Arteta named a makeshift starting XI as Arsenal faced Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

A mistake by Jakub Kiwior gifted Jean-Philippe Mateta a chance to open the scoring inside the opening ten minutes and the striker converted past David Raya.

The Gunners were on course for a disappointing exit from the Carabao Cup until Jesus ended his prolonged goal drought by netting a hat-trick to turn the game on its head.

Former Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah scored a brilliant header with five minutes remaining but Arteta’s side held on to win 3-2 and advance in the competition. In the next round, they will face Newcastle United, Liverpool or Tottenham/Manchester United.

READ: Gabriel Jesus spares Arteta but Arsenal absurdity rumbles on thanks to Odegaard and Saka



Speaking post-match, Arteta insisted he was “so pleased” for Jesus as he is a “big asset” for Arsenal when he’s playing at his best.

“I’m so pleased for him,” Arteta said in the post-match press conference.

“Obviously it’s been a long period for him without goals, and today to score three goals, the three types of goals he scored as well and the many actions he was involved in — he looked really sharp.

“I think it’s a great thing for him, it’s a great thing for the team as well that we can rely on a player with such quality. Gabby at that level is a big asset for us.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 6th) Chelsea, 4th) Arsenal: Post-Man Utd moves for Rashford ranked on likelihood

👉 Man Utd: Rashford ‘attracting loan offer’ for ‘dream’ transfer with Arsenal, Chelsea ‘stance confirmed’

👉 Scholes claims Arsenal star has ‘gone backwards’ under Arteta as Declan Rice flatters to deceive

Defender Kieran Tierney was also given a rare start against Crystal Palace. He has been severely impacted by injuries and disappointing form as he’s dropped in the pecking order.

The Scotland international missed the start of the 2024/25 season with a hamstring injury and his future is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his contract.

Arsenal have the option to extend Tierney’s deal on the same terms until 2026, but a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that they ‘will not activate’ this clause.