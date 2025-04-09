Mikel Arteta stated it is “not a coincidence” that a rarely-seen Arsenal man “delivers” after the Gunners lost their “best defender” for the season.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes had played 42 games in all competitions this season before being sidelined. He was ruled out for the rest of the season, meaning he’d play no part in the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid or any potential subsequent games in the competition.

In his place in the centre of defence against Real, Polish defender Jakub Kiwior was given a start, owing to an injury to Riccardo Calafiori and a lack of fitness for Ben White, who himself has only just recovered from an injury.

Kiwior helped the Gunners shut down Real in a 3-0 victory, and after the game, Arteta suggested there was no reason for surprise at his defender’s performance.

“We lost maybe our best defender for four months, then Jakub Kiwior comes in and delivers the performances he’s delivering. It’s not a coincidence,” he said.

Kiwior has played a part in a lot of the Champions League campaign to date. The defender has featured for 501 minutes – more than he has played in the Premier League this term.

His performance against Real might do enough to silence some doubters after Paul Merson suggested he was not at the level to be playing in such a big tie.

“It’s a big ask for Jakub Kiwior, if he is the one to start,” he said prior to the game.

“You’re asking someone who hardly plays – because he’s not as good as the other two – to come into a Champions League quarter-final. Kiwior is alright, but he’s not Arsenal.”

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Declan Rice reveals he ignored call from Arsenal coach to score ‘magic’ free-kick – ‘he told me’

👉 Cesc Fabregas left ‘speechless’ as Declan Rice scores ‘two of the finest free-kicks ever’ for Arsenal

👉 CONFIRMED: Premier League secures fifth Champions League spot for 2025/26

The Gunners will be confident after the shutout that Kiwior can contribute to another good performance in the next leg against Real, and help his side to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

If that happens, it’ll be the first time Arsenal have reached the semis since 2008/09.

READ MORE: Rice unveils new secret free-kick weapon as Arsenal dominate and dismantle Real Madrid