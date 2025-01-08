Mikel Arteta is getting a right kicking in the Mailbox after that Arsenal defeat, while Newcastle get some rare love.

Mikel Arteta looks doomed

Well that was s***. It’s OK to play shit football and win but if we play sh*t football and lose, is no bueno. Arteta needs to figure something out before the weekend because if we lose to United in the cup, the mood will completely turn.

We scored 0 goals from 3 xg. We create nothing on the break or in transition. He is unlucky that he has lost all 3 first choice left backs for a period, and then Oodegard and now all 3 first choice right wingers. But he’s paid serious money, as Stewie has surely written in about as well as our Ashtray, so it’s his job to make this work. If he can’t, I don’t think he’ll last the summer as the toxicity will be too much.

Rob A (Newcastle always save their best for us…) AFC

Ten Hag would do better

Ten Hag in two seasons : £546m spent, 3 finals, 2 trophies. Mikel Arteta 6 seasons : £700m spent, 1 trophy.

With this Arsenal team, ETH would have won the league. Simple.

Aman

But it’s not his fault!

It’s the ball’s fault now!! In the league it’s a referee conspiracy, in the League Cup it’s the ball. I can’t wait to hear the excuse for the Champions League…

Definitely not Arteta’s fault, no no no.

Alex (Ben White undoing keeper gloves), South London

Arteta and his balls

I’ve just read Arteta’s point regarding the different balls used in the Carabao Cup. He really shouldn’t have brought that up. It was obvious the Press would jump on it as being the excuse used for losing the game. It’s not worked as a deflection technique, it’s made things worse and wound up his detractors even more. His team isn’t incisive enough, whether it be using League Cup balls, Premier League balls, or probably cabbages.

That said, just like pitch sizes not being identical everywhere, I find it amazing that the same balls aren’t used in every major competition. When you look at the panel configurations on the Carabao, Premier League and Champions League balls, each one is different. I understand there are sponsors to please, like Nike and Puma, and they want to be noticed and outsell the other, but if players do perform marginally differently with small incremental changes (like holes in the back of socks, although that’s stretching things, pun intended), then a ball performing even slightly differently is not going to help.

Why not get UEFA/FIFA to agree on a ball specification which has to be used in all competitions, so it is identical wherever it is used, other than the printing which is specific to the competition? And keep that exact specification for several seasons, so all players know and get used to it.

I wouldn’t want to be pandering to Arteta’s whinge but it makes sense to be consistent with equipment and rules. Oh, and any chance the Premier League plays with yellow balls only when it’s snowing, rather than all through the winter? I can’t stand that commercial creep.

We should be getting the best from these highly skilled individuals. We, as spectators, already suffer through a lack of team fluidity due to constantly changing line-ups because of regular injuries, new signings every window and increased size of squads. We don’t want further potential reasons in the mix because of the inconsistency of equipment. The playing surfaces are now all nearly excellent through most of the divisions, no municipal park mud baths anymore, so it could be said the quality of play should be proportionately higher than it is.

In my view, there’s been a lot of shoddy, incohesive play in the Premier League this season. As if some players haven’t even met before, or simple passes not being placed ideally for their team-mate. Considering they are training regularly, with methods and techniques far more sophisticated than before, the quality could and should be higher. I’m not blaming that on the balls, far from it, but infuriating nonetheless.

OK, so actually Arteta has managed to deflect me from the issue in hand. But I have brought it back again; his team should be winning the first leg to have a good chance to go through. They didn’t and it makes the job of reaching the final extremely tough with the trip to St. James’s. So maybe he needs to introduce his players to each other again, and whilst doing so instruct them to pass and run towards the opposition goal more often.

TyA, Essex

Actually, Arsenal not that bad

It’s a real shame that “Stewie Griffin” headed up this morning’s Mailbox, and that a City fan chiming in about our ‘excuses’ followed up. Perhaps no actual real Arsenal fans offered any thoughts or analysis, I know I didn’t, but if they’re the best mails you got then I feel for the person who has to sift through them.

Anyway, I seem to be in a tiny minority that actually thinks Arsenal weren’t all that awful last night. The cesspit which is Twitter seems to just want to spout to me about how shit Arteta is and how much he’s spent and how poor Arsenal are and why we should all just jack it in. Some of it from Arsenal fans, some of it from anyone with a microphone and a podcast that just want to stir things up.

The reality is, Timber missed a glaring header and Martinelli should’ve scored too before Isak did. The defending from the set-piece is poor, and though Murphy got lucky (he was trying to control it for himself), Isak proved the difference that having someone clinical can offer.

For the second goal, Timber doesn’t react quickly and Gordon pounces; I’m not sure Raya covers himself in glory either, but given his form this season, you can probably let it slide. And then Havertz should half the deficit, with his ‘shouldering’ of the ball wide summing the night, and the mood up. At 1-2 with 20 minutes left, who knows? When that went wide, you kinda knew that was it.

It was simply ‘one of those nights’ for Arsenal. They created enough certainly to draw the game, but Newcastle defended brilliantly at 2-0 and didn’t give anything away from about the 70th minute onwards. Sometimes you just have to hold your hands up. Much as we did earlier in the season when we lost at their place.

The issue with football coverage in 2025 is that just having an off night isn’t acceptable. This is our first defeat in over two months, and our first at home since last April. We absolutely need at least one new attacker, we do need the manager to create more variation in how we attack, particularly at home and especially if we’re behind. But we’re also missing our best attacker; more a fact than an excuse. With him out, you need the likes of Odegaard in particular to step up. And in truth he’s probably in the worst form of his Arsenal career to date. The timing is bad.

I dunno. I’m just not sure the world is about to end because we lost the first leg of a Carabao Cup semi final. It’s annoying on the basis I’d like us to win every game, but I do think some perspective is required sometimes.

Still, at least Mark the City fan can pat himself on the back following his hilariously insightful email about the game.

Joe, AFC, East Sussex

Big ups to Newcastle

Well done to the Newcastle team last night. We had to ride our luck at times (still no idea what Havertz was doing with that header) but to talk about Arsenal’s missed chances is also a disservice to the 2 goals that Newcastle did manage to score.

Listening to Arteta whine about deflections (and the ball!) is particularly satisfying but also a bit rich considering his Plan A is to launch looping crosses and corners into a packed penalty area and hope for chaos to end in a goal. It got me wondering how long before Odegaard develops a long throw?

The fact Arteta is glossing over is that Isak terrorised both of his centre backs all game. They had no idea how to handle him and their indecision gave him enough space to do the damage.

One frustrating thing with regards to Newcastle’s tactics is when we’re trying to keep a lead. Our/Eddie’s default is 10 behind the ball and congest the half in a low block. I don’t mind this as a tactic for a final 10 minutes, but we seem to adopt it almost instantly once there’s something to hold on to. It’s caught us out in the past, and I’m convinced it will catch us out again in the future.

All it seems to do is invite heavy pressure on the team and once possession is regained we’re so deep with so many opposition bodies around that the only option is to hoof clear. If we can work out how to adapt this method to allow us to gain meaningful possession and take pressure off the backline it would be a huge step forwards.

Anyway it is only half time, and I’ve no doubt Arsenal have the ability to turn it around, so we can’t get carried away. But we’ve certainly given ourselves the best possible advantage in the tie.

Howay the lads!

Simon, NUFC

…I was going to write a long email waxing lyrical about Newcastle United, but instead I just want to say: Dan Burn is absolutely brilliant, he’s been probably our player of the season but won’t get the Isak plaudits. His ground game is good, he’s aerially fantastic, but his reading of the game and marshalling of the defence is also top class.

Another shrewd signing and a top bloke. Havertz hates him.

Harry, York

Man Utd selling Mainoo? Don’t do it

I’ve just read several articles claiming United would happily sell any of their players if a big enough bid came in. The two main players mentioned were Garnacho and Mainoo. First of all you think “well, duh”. But then, this seems like something else.

It seems Mainoo has been talking to United about a new contract and requests of £200k a week have been quoted. On the face of it that seems nuts for a teenager who may yet turn out to be not all that. On the other hand, Leny Yoro, a centre back who has played one season in Ligue Un and a handful in the Premier League and is only just 19, earns £115k a week at the same club. Kobbie is probably right to ask for more than that. He is probably THE player that most United fans wouldn’t sell. He’s the poster boy and the one we’re all pinning our hopes on.

This whole thing is Jim Ratcliffe penny-pinching again. They’ve put out this story to play Billy Big Bollocks and try to negotiate a lower wage.

It’s fair enough saying everyone has a price but a replacement for Mainoo would cost twice as much as any price United have proved able to receive for any player in its history – plus our soul. Frankly, I don’t trust United – whether that’s the Glazers or Ratcliffe and his Jiffy Bag toting boffins – to sign any players with the class of Mainoo. Period. And definitely not one born in Manchester who supports United.

And the best example of why that won’t happen is Cole Palmer. United dropped a bollock letting him go south to Chelsea. Incidentally he earns £130k a week, that ought to be a sensible ceiling for Kobbie.

Anyway, I’d rather see United focus on NOT signing sh*t players for ridiculous amounts than selling our best young players to rivals for what will turn out to be peanuts.

The first year of INEOS was painful. We thought year 2 was getting off to half decent start with decent draw at Anfield but then Jim starts hawking the crown jewel.

Please make it stop.

Ashmundo (banter)

Liverpool order of business

I read Ian H letter in which he criticised Richard Hughes for the contract situation at the club.

I’ve actually written this in an email before but it seems people may have missed it.

Repeat after me – the director of football does not deal with contract renewals

The job of contract renewals is done by the TECHNICAL DIRECTOR , which at Liverpool is Julian ward. If you don’t have a technical director (some clubs don’t) then it may be done by DoF or the manager

I’m not Hughes fan I think he’s failing at his own job anyway but at the very least don’t give him grief for something which isn’t his job anyway. That would be like blaming John Henry because Trent wasn’t subbed off quick enough. Or blaming slot because we didn’t sign a sponsorship deal with some shady banking company.

I’m all for fair criticism but that’s just not Hughes job. And if you really want to blame someone for that mess… Then the person to blame is Jürgen. Because when those contracts were supposed to be renewed Jürgen was controlling everything. He left that mess.

Lee

On the Liverpool Three!

Greetings! I just wanted my feelings on this ragtag group of harmony disrupting rabble rousers officially on record somewhere.

FSG PAY WHATEVER RIDICULOUS SUM THEY ASK FOR!!!

Seriously though let’s have them playing at their best and most motivated if only for this season. I mean even if they older lads collapse as spectacularly as Casemiro did in the next season its worth it if this season the trophy goes to Anfield.

This season has really been the perfect storm of things going our way in not o ly has the new gaffer performed a miracle in getting the team firing as well as they are but the rest of the pack is probably the weakest it has been or will be.

Arsenal: A few transfers away from being really solid.

Chelsea: Maresca is only improving them with each passing game and they will be dominant in a season or two.

MCFC: Playing poorly so in the event FFP or whatever it is hits they they can beg for clemency.

Honorable mention to Forest who are really giving Leicester City vibes.

Long story short we are in a strong position while the rest of the pack is not in fighting shape.

Regardless of how it turns out though there’s no denying that the LFC 3 have been great servants to the badge and I wish them well whatever kit they have next season.

KM

Ronaldo fanboy wants more Ronaldo respect

I hope this email finds you well. I am writing to express my frustration regarding the clear bias and unfair treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo in your recent coverage. It’s disheartening to see such a negative portrayal of someone who has overcome immense adversity to achieve what he has in football.

In one of your recent articles, Ronaldo was unfairly labelled as an “egotistical man-child” with a desire for “big bucks.” This characterization is not only harsh, but it also completely disregards his humble beginnings. Ronaldo came from one of the poorest backgrounds and worked tirelessly to rise to the top. The struggles he faced growing up—far beyond what anyone at Football365 can likely imagine—are a testament to his resilience and determination. It is deeply upsetting that instead of recognizing this, your coverage leans toward petty criticism.

Furthermore, your ongoing negative coverage of him, despite his incredible achievements, is unjust. Ronaldo is still the top scorer in the UEFA Nations League, an achievement that speaks for itself. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace the sport and deserves praise and respect for his accomplishments. To belittle him for his age or any other reason is not only disrespectful, but it undermines the legacy he has built over the years.

It seems like jealousy is clouding objective reporting and fair criticism. While constructive feedback is absolutely valid, it should always be grounded in respect and fairness. Ronaldo has earned his place among the legends of football, and it’s about time the media start recognizing that, rather than continuing with this unwarranted bias against him.

Please consider this feedback and ensure that your coverage of all players, particularly Cristiano Ronaldo, is rooted in fairness and impartiality moving forward.

Deadpool