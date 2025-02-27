There’s definitely a backlash to the Mikel Arteta criticism, with even Liverpool fans weighing in on the side of the Arsenal manager.

Mikel Arteta a failure? He is over-achieving…

Writing into the mailbox for maybe the millionth time about Arteta. I still find it’s so hard reading a lot of the mails regarding how much he spent and how little he has won.

If we look at how he has done compared to the teams that have spent more than them, I am quite happy with his performances. This will probably be the third year in a row we have come second, which is disappointing, but at the same time it’s a lot better than where we’ve previously been. It is also a lot better than the likes of Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester United who have all spent more than us during the period he has been.

I hear the idea that Ten Hag was more successful than Arteta because he won two trophies is nonsense. One of them has a job. The other doesn’t. If Arteta had performed as he has for Arsenal for any of the other top six teams, I would imagine he would still be in a job. You can’t just say oh. He has spent x amount of money and hasn’t won. You need to look at how much other teams have spent.

He is not underachieving. In fact, he is doing better than I expected and better than what he should be with the money spent. He was up against the best Premier League side of all time in Manchester City. I don’t blame him for coming second twice in a row. It is so weird that all of these people constantly want him out. It’s mostly from rival fans, but I even see a sentiment among our own fans that say we need to move on.

Are you kidding me? We are doing better than we have in almost 20 years. Why would we change this? The players seem to love him too which is great. Just because we have dipped doesn’t mean it’s completely finished. Yes of course there are some flaws – strikers don’t seem to perform under him which is a worry and then the two that he’s bought – Havertz and Jesus – have not exactly been what we needed. People just keep saying buy a striker, who is this striker you’re talking about? There are not many top-quality strikers available in the market.

Look at Liverpool. They’re looking for a striker. Their goals are all coming from a winger they bought 8 years ago. City they are happy with theirs. Man United need a striker. Chelsea need a striker even Tottenham don’t have a top class striker, there aren’t many available. We have been scoring enough goals the last two seasons without a striker. The goals were spread around the team. The problem is this has stopped. I believe we scored more goals than the unbeaten team in each of the last two seasons.

To be honest, I was happy with the draw last night. I genuinely don’t think that we can compete with the forward players that we have at the moment. For now it is just about keeping distance from third place and ensuring we finish as high and in a respectable position as possible.

I don’t have much hope against PSV people. Will obviously mock us if we lose to them but look at our forward line. It’s Trossard who is a solid player, Merino is is a midfielder and Nwaneri who is 17. It’s just not likely to get us through. People will say we deserve this as we didn’t plan better but we went into the season with two players in each position and add Nwaneri in there too. 7 forward players is usually enough. Still obviously annoying that we didn’t recruit in January but id rather we sign a top player we want in summer than some average player we don’t really want in January (Cunha).

Let’s not forget though with this team. We’re only one point off the title. Last year it was extremely close cars, bottle jobs all he want. It’s just a stupid word people throw about no matter what the meaning is gone in that word. I’ve seen people cause bottle jobs for this season. It makes no sense at all.

Under Arteta we’ve had a defence like I’ve never seen Arsenal have in my lifetime. We are competing against the big teams these days now too. I believe we are something like 18 games unbeaten against the top six. This is absolutely brilliant and nothing like the way we were under Wenger where we regularly got thrashed by the big teams. I don’t care that he hasn’t won a trophy all that much. It’s as if winning a trophy means that he’s done well. So if we when the FA Cup and come eighth Arteta to keep his job? Will that be a sign that he has done well? No, of course it won’t.

You measure how a manager is doing based off how they’re performing in the league. We have done very well in the league. If you asked me in any period from like 2015-2020 if I would take three second-place finishes, I’d have probably taken it. It means we are actually performing well.

Dion Byrne

…It’s funny to inevitably log on and read the mailbox after Arsenal – the only club in history apparently who have to win every game – do not win and see the latest reactionary nonsense fly out of people’s hotmail accounts.

Apparently Arsenal were odds on to win the league at the turn of the year. Man, if only there was some kind of easy to way to check if that statement had any kind of rooting in reality.

And of course, a guy who took a team from 8th to consistently challenging for the league has been backed more by Jose Mourinho. Again, literally not in the realms of reality unless you want to just ignore what the value of money 20 years ago compared to now – Chelsea spend the equivalent of 1.5bn between 2004-2006 for what it’s worth.

Is Mikel Arteta a mirror? Someone people look at and then just see whatever it is they want to? A totally blank slate that you can project whatever unevidenced shit onto and just consider it to be right?

Arsenal have had a really bad season – it’s inarguable. The summer transfer window was a disaster and it’s been compounded by an injury crisis that no team would do well in. The reason Arsenal are bringing on Kieran Tierney as an attacking sub is because Kieran Tierney is Arsenal’s most effective attacking substitute in the context of having 4 of their 5 attackers out long term. It is what it is.

Conversely, throughout all this, I think there’s a pretty good argument to say that Arteta is actually having one of his most effective seasons as a coach. Look at the drop off of every team when the same things happen to them – Spurs are at the bottom of the league, City are scabbling around for 4th, Liverpool finished 5th 2 years ago – Arsenal are second.

That’s the measure of a guy who has created a system robust enough to deal with the shock. No team wins the league in the position Arsenal found themselves in the minute Bukayo Saka got injured. Expecting them to do so is an exercise in intellectual dishonesty predicated solely on the premise that a 40 year old man can write into the mailbox once every couple of weeks under the pseudonym of a cartoon character that hasn’t been especially relevant for well over a decade now.

Simon, London

Arteta does need a trophy though

Lots of interesting emails coming in on Arteta and whether he has been backed too much or if he has been successful or not with what he has the support he has received. I think all of them have value (apart from you know who) and I find myself both disagreeing and agreeing with them. Do I think Arteta has been backed more than most managers? Yes. Do I think he needs to win a trophy soon? Yes. Do I want him out and a different manager brought in? No. Am I happy with the style of play right now? No. Do I think the context makes this fair? Somewhat.

I think it’s fine that Arsenal are in a grey area where we are happy with how things are going broadly speaking during Arteta’s reign and the progress we have made but unhappy that this season has seen a drop off. How many Slots do we think are out there that could come in and do the same at Arsenal (looking at you Iraola)? 6 months ago it was Amorin…

What I did want to talk about was being judged against near perfection. Whether you think Arteta has done a good job or not, you can’t deny he has been challenging (for most of this season at least) for the title against near perfection. Liverpool could, and I think will, go and win their last 10 games and hit 97 points. They might even get close to 100 goals scored. This would be an amazing achievement and mean they lost 1 game all season. Last season, City won with 91 to Arsenals 90 last season, losing just 3 games scoring 96 goals in the league. In 22/23, we lost by 5 points to a treble winning Manchester City, one of the best teams that we will ever see in the Premier League. The season before, Liverpool and City again got over 90 as they competed.

In these 4 seasons, the winning team has (so far) lost a combined 12 games. United have already lost 12 games this season and Tottenham have lost 14. This is absolutely insane. That’s 12 games lost in 142 games. 12?!? In 142?!? If you take the top 2 its 28 lost over 4 seasons, only 6 more losses for Southampton to achieve that in one season.

You can dismiss the red cards, the injuries, the poor transfers and the poor squad management on their own individual merits, that’s fine and all the criticism I feel Arsenal, Arteta and Edu get this season has merit too. But when you need perfection to win the league, you don’t have room for any errors or bad luck, and Arsenal have had their fair share this season. Anyone who loses the title to a team that loses only 1 game all season should just hold their hands up and say “They were the better team and they deserved it”. And they do. I just hope our season doesn’t end with PSV in a 1-0 loss at home…

Arteta in for 25/26 (unless we can’t renew Saliba, Gabriel, Saka in the summer, then we’re in big trouble). Then if still no trophies we can see what’s available.

Rob A (3 losses with the context is not bad at all really) AFC

Even Liverpool fans are defending Arteta

Just want to write in to say that it is quite hilarious that people continue to write in to lambast Arsenal for their shortcomings this year. Was it not apparent that they wouldn’t succeed this year round, at the start of the season? Has anybody managed to go toe to toe with City two seasons in a row and keep going for a third? Even we couldn’t do it, and those who didn’t even try might what to shut the eff up.

They had eyes on Man City and not one soul thought that we would be this consistent. I won’t say we have been great, we have edged it quite a few times this year, would’ve been different in another year. We really did have things go our way when it really really really mattered (thank you).

When rival and “neutral” fans write in day in day out to slag you off and laugh at your “failings”, you should know that you are doing something right. I for one don’t think that Liverpool have been challenged in the league this year, but that is everybody’s fault. I do still think that Arsenal are the team we currently fear the most.

Managerial comparisons are completely irrelevant. People can do great things and still come up second best, such is life.

So the Newcastle match, thanks for the rehearsal, we’ll see you at the end of the Carabao Cup Final, hopefully you aren’t so bad on that occasion. Maybe the “real” Isak/Guimares would turn up.

Speaking of which. Somebody was spouting nonsense about first and second step managers. Isn’t Eddie Howe long considered to be a “first step” manager?? Why haven’t Newcastle sacked him yet? Why haven’t the media got on his back like vultures? Is it because he’s British? PSR problems? Trust the process? Too humble? Silent genius? Who knows?

Howe has been at Newcastle since 2021 and he has won f*ck all and barely shown any progress besides stabling the ship during his tenure. Maybe these owners know more than you and the media think you do.

Romulus Shani, LFC (Isak needs to join a Champions League regular to get better, he has plateaued at Newcastle)

…I’m not an Arsenal fan, nor am I a huge Arteta fan, but I had to come back on Tim’s claim that Arteta has had backing like no other since Mourinho.

Let’s look at the figures from transfermarkt.com. Spending since the Summer of 2000 (Arteta’s first full season):

1. Chelsea FC €1.7bn

2. Manchester City €969.9m

3. Manchester United €918.8m

4. Tottenham Hotspur €833.8m

5 Arsenal FC €783.8m

Now potential champions Liverpool sit 10th on that list, so you could be critical from that perspective. But to say he has somehow been awarded riches greater than any other club just is not backed up by evidence.

And to compare him to Mourinho’s first spell at Chelsea:

1. Chelsea FC €342.9m

2 Liverpool FC €148.5m

3 Tottenham Hotspur €144.6m

4 Newcastle United €123.1m

5 Manchester United €120.3m

To put it another way, Mourinho spent more than double the next biggest spenders, Arteta has spent less than half of the biggest spenders (and less than most of his main rivals). Even the comparison to Liverpool is unfair as some of their key players (Allison, Van Dijk, Salah) were signed before this period. Arteta has rebuilt an entire squad.

Arteta took over a club that were in 10th position, that had finished 5th, 6th and 5th in the prior 3 seasons. He has spent less than almost all of his direct rivals. And yet people slate him because they are second in the league. Seems a bit harsh to me.

Mike, LFC, Dubai

Evaluating managers…

When evaluating the greatness of a football manager, three fundamental traits stand out:

1. Building a strong team – regardless of net spend.

2. Winning major trophies – regardless of the total count.

3. Leaving the club in a strong position – ensuring a solid foundation for the next manager.

By applying these criteria to managers who have spent 3 or more years with one team in the modern EPL era, a clear picture emerges:

Sir Alex: Excelled in both team-building and winning, making him an excellent manager.

Wenger: Matched Ferguson in these areas, also placing him in the excellent category.

Jose: Succeeded in all three aspects, marking him as great. His 3rd season syndrome of self-imploding is a real thing but managers who followed him generally succeeded.

Pep: Defined by his trophy success since he joined a strong established team and looks like he might jump a sinking ship, making him merely good for now. What he does after this season could elevate him to excellent.

Klopp: elite in all three areas, earning great status.

Arteta: So far, has only built a good team without winning a thing of note so placing him in the above average category.

ETH: Come on now!

This simple framework makes it easy (for me at least) to assess who truly stands above the rest.

Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia

Fed up of hearing about PSR

I know this might sound like a bit of a partial take as a City fan, but put them out of the equation for a moment. Is anyone else sick of hearing about bloody PSR?

The last few transfer windows have been a farce with clubs playing swapsies like the players are actual trading cards all to avoid PSR rules. Some of them were bizarre and players more and more are becoming commodities to strategically move about in order to navigate loopholes in the rules.

Do we want to hear the slimy words “pure profit” talked about our academy graduates as teams sell promising players they would otherwise have trusted or when tieing less promising ones down to long contracts with no desire to ever play them. They are now too valuable ‘assets’ to let go on a free.

Maybe it’s not the general idea, but the weird loophole causing the above erratic behaviour that I dislike, but the idea of the PL regularly taking clubs to tribunals because they are all having to stride a knife edge financially that could swing against them with a bit of bad luck is not great either. We don’t really want to talk about accounting every time the transfer window approaches do we?

And then there is the strange punishment that has never sat right with me, the one that says clubs like Everton who fall on the wrong side of it will be deducted points. A financially challenged club sent closer to relegation only exacerbates their plight showing their priority to be not protecting clubs as sustainable entities, but preventing them from upsetting the applecart or dominance. It’s utterly stupid. A transfer ban would make more sense. Spend too much? You can’t bring in new players next window. Problem solved.

What do others think?

Nick