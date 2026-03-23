Let’s all laugh at Arsenal. Could they be the new Bayer Neverkusen? Is it all down to Mikel Arteta?

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Arsenal: Rotten

Print them all! We deserve every bit of of ridicule, every ounce of gloating from rival fans. That was horrendous, embarrassing and infuriating. Slag off the team, the manager, and us fans. We need to be ritually humiliated. At least the weather is nice here.

David in California

Mikel Arteta got what he deserved

That, ladies and jellyspoons, is exactly what Arteta deserved. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: if you want to play the most negative and cynical brand of football possible, secure in the knowledge that it will let you flat track bully your way to a league title in a year when your direct competitors are inconsistent, then don’t be surprised when proper managers school you in one-off games.

I hope they keep him, because his narrow, limited, eye bleed take on football won’t pass muster when proper managers are given the same resources and their squads aren’t in transition in the league.

You could see Arsenal’s players just expected to keep it tight and run their usual filthy corner routines to shithouse a goal or two. It will be the same when they meet a proper team in the CL. A victory for the beautiful game today, despite Arteta’s relentless campaign to turn it into some abhorrent shadow of itself.

RHT/TS x

(Shame for Kerkez that his manager’s comical game of musical chairs overshadowed some great vision/work rate, and a cracking finish v Brighton)

READ: 16 Conclusions on Manchester City beating bottling Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final

…The result of the League Cup final really should not have been surprising to any discerning follower of football- Mikel Arteta routinely gets out coached in decisive games against serious opponents.

It was obvious City were winning when the Arsenal teamsheet came out- mediocre trash like Kepa, Trossard, Havertz and Gyokeres had no business starting today.

There was also zero on field leadership from Saka as captain. Gabriel especially should feel so insulted.

Arsenal may win the league this year simply on account of every other rival being a complete basket case in one way or another. They could even fluke themselves to the CL final much like England under Southgate by virtue of a ridiculously favourable draw. But again, just like Southgate’s England, when it comes to nut cutting time against a proper side with an astute manager, Arsenal under Arteta will likely continue to embarrass themselves just as badly as they did today.

Robert Vard

Blaming Arteta for Kepa decision

30 minutes left and the 2nd half, City has dominated and boom second goal for City.

This is all on Arteta, starting Kepa.

The point I wanted to make is that, when we seem to be in a better rhythm and one player is injured, we seem to perform below the standard. RAYA and Eze missing has an impact on today’s Performance.

This might just derail the whole season but we shall see how we react to this. It’s funny how these so called big teams performs better when playing Arsenal and then go back to being sh*t when playing other teams.

Brace yourselves for Stuart (rant).

Lwazi, Cape Town

…Kepa gonna Kepa.

John, Washington DC

Here’s Stewie…right on cue

So can we get more specific insight from the Arteta Islington MAGA about why it’s absolutely imperative to play dry, negative and soporific Taliban-esque trash? It “is all about winning” as they said of El Fraudo. We were told it was the only feasible method of actually successfully winning trophies? Weird, cos there was only one team that came to play attacking football in that final!

Imagine paying to watch your £1bn team in a cup final where absolutely zero risks are taken, and they deploy a FAKE STOKE formation in order toooo…capitulate to a 2-0 schooling. How uninspiring, cowardly and disgraceful. The same comedians who attribute Arsenal’s current league position entirely to El Pulizon, will suddenly be the same ones claiming “this is all on the players”. Go figure! Trumpian Double-speak Who enjoys watching such diabolical faeces? 2,059 days without a trophy, still collecting £15m a year and spent £1bn+ on his squad. Viking Clogger with the usual Zero-stat line. Plus ca change…

A Citeh win is absolutely a win for Football and the right result. The same fans who moralised about “anti football” from the likes of Pulis, Allardyce, Hughes and Mourinho, are now exuding the very worst of it – minus the trophies. Arteta’s Arsenal components is ultimately sewage Value ingredients packaged in a plush Harrods gift box.

Stewie Griffin (7 years later and the only cup final El Pulizon has managed to navigate was with Emery’s team)

Share the blame; Arsenal have hit a wall

Arsenal fan here but first up, congratulations to Man City. No doubt the better team on the day and their big match experience told.

To be honest, Arsenal have been getting away with too many average performances over the last few weeks and today the chickens came home to roost. Not having Ebe or Ozegard was a huge blow given they are the only two Arsenal players capable of producing moments of magic. In hindsight, picking Kepa was the wrong choice. But lot of other players had a shocker and have been playing badly for quite some time (looking at you Saka, Trossard, Martinelli, Havertz) while some are obviously tired (Rice, Zubimendi etc).

Finally, it’s inevitable the so called ‘bottling’ narratives will start again but we are still 9 points clear in the league and in 2 other competitions and there is still a lot to play for. I seem to recall Klopp’s Liverpool losing 3 or 4 of their first finals before finally winning one and no one accused them of bottling it. This team was playing a final together for the first time and boy did it show. Time to focus on the positives and win the next game. Chin up and onwards. COYG.

Hasnain Ahmed Khalid (Arsenal just don’t like winning the League Cup)

Are Arsenal the new Neverkusen?

Could Arsenal’s fate this season be similar to the ‘Neverkusen’ class of 2002?

Even if it was ‘only’ the league cup, if I was an Arsenal fan I would be concerned about the largely absent and insipid display from them against a major rival in a big game, and not for the first time.

Their paths to the CL and FA cup finals are/could be kind. They may have another ‘cup final’ of sorts against City in the league in a few weeks. When it truly matters, will they suffer from stage fright again on the big stage?

For Arsenal to lose all three cup finals, and then the league on say goal difference on the last day of the season, would possibly serve us all up the most delectable à la carte dish of bottler accusations, schadenfreude banter possible, are you licking your lips too?

Football GODS, make it happen please.

C, Not so sunny South this morning