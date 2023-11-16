Mikel Arteta has ‘real interest’ in Man City star as ‘£30m cap’ set with quartet considered

Mikel Arteta reportedly has ‘real interest’ in Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips as Arsenal consider a number of midfielders ahead of the January transfer window.

Arteta wants to strengthen his defensive midfield options amid Thomas Partey’s persistent injury woes at the Emirates, and TEAMtalk transfer expert Dean Jones has revealed four players the Gunners are considering.

Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi – both heavily linked with Arsenal – are thought to be out of reach in January ‘because of the rising costs involved’.

They continue to track Fluminese midfielder Andre, but face stiff competition from Liverpool, while 21-year-old Sao Paulo star Pablo Maia is also on their radar.

The Gunners are also looking at Belgian teen sensation Arthur Vermeeren and will continue to scout him in this international break as he has been included in the national squad for games against Serbia and Azerbaijan.

Jones claims a ‘£30m cap’ has been set and ‘ideally the player would be seen as more of an emerging talent than a proven elite player’.

All three of Andre, Maia and Vermeeren would fit that bill, but the report has also thrown Phillips into the mix as something of a curveball.

It’s claimed there is ‘real interest from Arteta’ in the England international, who has barely played for City since his £45m move from Leeds in the summer of 2022, featuring for a total of 379 Premier League minutes.

Arteta has struggled to find the right balance in Arsenal’s midfield this season, with summer signing Kai Havertz struggling to adapt to his role as Granit Xhaka’s replacement, but the Gunners boss urged critics to be patient.

“We have to find the right balance but a year ago Granit could never play as an attacking midfielder,” he said. “Let’s try to do the work.

“It’s the first time we played with four players inside and three of them had never played together, ever. So: tranquilo.

“Day by day, keep doing the right things and give people the opportunity to settle in and we will be fine.

“You use the word ‘physical’ but if I put Granit and Kai [together] who is more physical? Granit? Yeah? Havertz is 1.91 metres. It depends what physical is.

“Physical is to run, to run in behind, run forward, to tackle, to defend. He will fit in with the qualities we have for sure and the good thing is that we have options in midfield.

“When we want a game to become more physical we have the options to be very, very physical so we have the right options.”