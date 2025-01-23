Mikel Arteta sympathised with Martin Odegaard’s after his frustrated celebration following his first goal since November in the Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Goals from Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and captain Odegaard ensured Arteta’s side are all but confirmed in the Round of 16 after seven games of the new format.

Even a defeat on the final day away at Girona wouldn’t see them drop out of the top eight, as their superior goal difference of 12 would be impossible to make up for the chasing pack.

Odegaard has experienced a contrasting campaign to the previous few years, scoring just once in the league as well as having to battle an ankle sprain which kept him out of 12 games in all competitions.

His tap-in from a Leandro Trossard cross saw him angrily kick the ball into the net in celebration, as he displayed his clear frustrations after a difficult spell.

Arteta was asked about it after the game to which he revealed that there was a ‘desire’ to perform at the Emirates Stadium last night from the Norweigian.

“Yes, I’m happy. We generated quite a lot [of chances]. Declan [Rice] especially, but he missed a few big chances, and really good from Martin [Odegaard].

“His first goal [and] he really needed that. You could tell by the way he celebrated that he had an anger and a desire to do it, so overall a really positive night.”

Reflecting on a job well done, Arteta added: “I’m very happy to win again at home and get a clean sheet, four in a row in the competition. It’s a massive step.

“We’re very close to achieving the goal we had before the group stage started.”

Will Arsenal add in January?

Arsenal are reportedly ‘closing in’ on their top attacking target, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as they look to push for silverware success.

In what was a timely effort, Sesko netted the opener in their Champions League victory over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday night, taking his season tally to 14 goals in 26 games.

Wolves’ Matheus Cunha had been included as a potential target as Nottingham Forest look set to front a club-record fee to get their man, leaving Arsenal likely to miss out on the Brazilian.

With 10 goals and four assists in 22 games, the 25-year-old looks set to make the jump to a big side with Manchester United also linked.

If they do not manage to recruit during the window, Jamie Carragher believes that they are likely to miss out on the title with their current attack.

Bukayo Saka’s absence has left a hole in the side and his injury has meant the likes of Havertz, Trossard and Raheem Sterling have failed to plug the gap left by their star man.