Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta remained coy when asked about Vinicius Junior, though Real Madrid will reportedly sell him on one condition.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made three summer signings, having landed Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis.

But the Gunners still have a lot to do in this summer’s transfer window, with Vinicius Jr and Bruno Guimaraes emerging as their leading targets.

It is being widely reported that they are closing in on Guimaraes, though a move for Vinicius Jr is far less guaranteed.

Vinicius Jr is regarded as one of the world’s best wingers, and he has entered the final year of his contract at Real Madrid.

Talks over a new deal have been rumbling on for months, and Arsenal are trying to capitalise on his uncertain situation by signing him after missing out on Morgan Rogers.

READ: Five reasons for Vinicius Junior to join Arsenal rather than stay at Real Madrid



On Saturday afternoon, a report from The Independent’s Miguel Delaney claimed Arsenal have ‘made a breakthrough’ over signing Vinicius, ‘with the outline of a personal deal agreed’.

However, there are hurdles to overcome. Delaney explained: ‘There is still a considerable way to go for any deal to happen, and the preference of both Real Madrid and the player is to stay at the Bernabeu.

‘Present realities may yet see Vinicius end up at Arsenal, however, as he only has a year left on his contract. The situation is said to now be entering the decisive period, and it is possible that the 26-year-old’s future is decided this week.’

Following this report, Arteta commented on Arsenal’s transfer business, admitting that they are being “very ambitious” with their plans.

“Well, we are really active, trying to improve and evolve the team. That’s clear,” Arteta said on Arsenal’s transfer business.

READ MORE: Bruno Guimaraes to undergo Arsenal medical on Monday after Newcastle agree £80m deal



“We expect to have movements in the next few weeks, obviously, because we want to get better like anybody else. And you can just see the transfer market and our opponents.

“What we are doing, we won’t sit still, and we are very ambitious in what we want to do.”

Arteta was then jokingly asked by a reporter whether Vinicius Junior would be signing for Arsenal this summer. In response, the head coach laughed and walked out of the mixed zone.

Real Madrid to sell Vinicius Junior on one condition

ESPN, meanwhile, are reporting that Real Madrid are open to selling Vinicius this summer, provided they are unable to come to terms over a new contract.

The report explains:

‘Real Madrid are open to the possibility of Vinícius Júnior leaving the club if there’s no agreement on a new contract for the player, sources have told ESPN, with Madrid having no plans to increase their last renewal offer. ‘Sources told ESPN that no date has yet been set for a meeting between Madrid executives and the Brazil international’s representatives, with the club believing it is now down to the player to decide whether to sign a new contract or seek a move elsewhere.’

READ NEXT: Man Utd plan Arsenal raid for left-back who can also play in midfield

