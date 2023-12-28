Mikel Arteta says Arsenal star made him ‘mad’ last season as target for ‘development’ revealed

Mikel Arteta admits he was “mad to sign” Declan Rice after he impressed against Arsenal last season, and pinpointed an aspect of the England international’s game that can be further “developed”.

The Gunners spent £105m to sign Rice from West Ham in the summer, and with the midfielder set to take on his former side on Thursday, Arteta reflected on his transfer to the Emirates and his displays in his debut season.

“When they put the price-tag you have to carry that and it is not easy,” Arteta said. “He has done it in a brilliant way.

“He is a really humble guy and the way that he wants to learn and take positive criticism is really powerful.

“He has other levels to go. I love his presence on the pitch. He’s there and he’s got something special.

“I felt it when I played against him, that’s why I was mad to sign him. You get a feeling about players and I wanted him to be part of our team.

“He is playing more as a deeper role in the last few weeks but playing as a number eight he can be an incredible player, he can be a centre back if he needs to step in if we need to.

“He has shown that he has an eye for goals when he is in the opponent’s box he is a real threat. That is something that can be developed.

“His leadership skills, the way that he will naturally grow in the team and club in the years to come, there is much more from him.”

Hammers boss David Moyes managed Arteta for seven years at Everton, and admits the Spaniard was an unusually deep thinker even in his playing days.

“He was always someone who had a deeper thought, always thinking about football and preparing himself well,” Moyes said.

“He was quite quiet at the start because obviously he came in on loan, then we brought him in [permanently]. But my staff at the time were saying, ‘you need to keep Mikel, you need to keep Mikel.’ He went on to become captain and all sorts for us over a long period. He was always developing, showing his traits.

“I don’t think you can necessarily pick out which ones will be the coaches. There’s not something that makes you say, ‘He’s got to be because he thinks a bit deeper or trains a bit harder.’

“I don’t think there is something that stands out. Sometimes you just get a feeling if someone is doing their coaching badges early. But Mikel was just a good football guy. He’s come from good stock and he’s had a chance to see some good people work.”