Mikel Arteta slams referee over Mikel Merino ‘punch’ as Arsenal boss explains half-time hook

Yann Sommer challenging Mikel Merino for the ball in Arsenal defeat to Inter Milan.

Mikel Arteta wasn’t happy with two controversial decisions in Arsenal’s defeat to Inter Milan on Wednesday, insisting his side “100 per cent” deserved a penalty.

The Gunners dominated the ball in the San Siro but couldn’t break down a stubborn Inter defence with Hakan Calhanoglu’s first-half penalty the difference between the teams.

Mikel Merino conceded the penalty after the referee deemed him to have handled the ball in the box after Mehdi Taremi deflected a cross onto his arm.

Arteta disagreed with the decision and also took issue with the referee for not awarding his side a spot kick after Yann Sommer punched Merino in the head, though the goalkeeper did appear to take ball and man.

Arteta told TNT Sports: “I am very proud of my players, the level of domination we had. We were very harshly done by in the sense that is obvious. Both penalties.

“If you are going to give a penalty, the other one has to be because he punches him in the head.

“There is no deflection, nothing you can do in the box, so can he get away from it. If he is going to give that the other has to be 100% a penalty.

“We should have scored a couple at least but the way the team played, that was us at least. Every decision in the box makes a difference.

“The way we played tonight, the team can go to Chelsea and win.”

Arsenal legend Martin Keown agreed that the call to award Inter a penalty was “really harsh” on Arsenal.

He said: “It was a controversial moment. Fine margins. I don’t believe it was a penalty and I feel it was really harsh.

“Where are you supposed put your arm in that position? Who’s made these rules? Have they played the game?

“Mikel Merino is so close to Mehdi Taremi and the arm has come up to go into a challenge – it is really harsh.

“Merino is preparing to go with his first action and then the ball deflects.”

Kai Havertz went down for an extended period after a clash of heads but Arteta told the press the he hopes he will be “OK” for their next game on Sunday against Chelsea.

Arteta said: “Kai Havertz had a big cut and hopefully he will be OK for the weekend.”

Mikel Merino was substituted off at half-time, but Arteta confirmed the Spaniard was not concussed after the clash with Yann Sommer.

Arteta said: “No, he was not concussed, yesterday he was not feeling great and I decided to take him off as I needed him 100%.”