Former Chelsea player Jason Cundy has called out Arsenal star Kai Havertz for his anonymous performance against Newcastle United last night.

A poor showing from the Gunners saw them lose 2-0 at St James’ Park in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final, meaning they lost 4-0 on aggregate in another disappointing outcome for Mikel Arteta‘s side.

It means they risk another trophyless season, with their last success coming in the FA Cup in 2020. However, they remain six points off Liverpool and are into the Champions League’s Round of 16, giving them some hope of changing that narrative.

One narrative that was magnified after the defeat was the contrasting performances of Havertz and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

The Swedish international was in fine form as William Saliba struggled to contain the 19-goal striker, who has been previously linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Cundy heavily criticised Havertz’s performance; he struggled against Eddie Howe’s side, which operated with a back five, nullifying the effect of the striker who signed for £65million in 2023.

He said on talkSPORT: “Havertz, if ever there is a game Arsenal fans want to go and show the board and say ‘this is why we need a striker’, today is it.

“Havertz, he just walks around up there at times. That’s the Havertz we saw at Chelsea. He throws in these performances every now and then – he’ll throw in a couple of brilliant ones and get goals – but let me tell you now, that Havertz there, they need to get rid of that Havertz, that performance in Havertz.

“I thought he was terrible today, absolutely.”

Anonymous Havertz

Was Cundy’s criticism fair? Well, based on his performance numbers, it is clear that Havertz struggled to have any real impact on the game.

He managed just one shot, which was blocked, failed to complete a dribble, managed none of his attempted long balls or crosses, lost all three of his aerial duels, made three fouls and lost possession 20 times.

Compare that to Isak, who was inspired as he bullied Arsenal’s Saliba and Gabriel. Firstly, he netted a fine goal that was ruled to be closely offside before he popped the ball round the corner of Saliba before his left-footed strike cannoned off the post before falling into the path of Jacob Murphy, who scored the opener.

For Havertz, he has managed 15 goals and three assists in all competitions this season. This represents his best return for the club and his best tally since his final year at Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.