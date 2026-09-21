Arsenal have reportedly decided whether to sell winger Noni Madueke after a ‘request’ by head coach Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners signed Madueke from arch-rivals Chelsea during the 2025 summer transfer window for around £52m.

This signing came from left-field after Madueke was not too impressive for Chelsea, but he has provided cover for fellow England international Bukayo Saka since the start of last season.

With Saka struggling with injuries, Madueke had a lot of game time in his debut season, but he could not replicate his teammates’ form, and he has dropped in the pecking order this term.

Saka has returned to form and fitness at the start of this campaign, so Madueke’s opportunities have been limited, and he is being linked with an exit ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

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Last week, a report claimed Arsenal are due to make a transfer decision on Madueke soon, especially because he has interest from Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Arsenal’s ‘new plan’ for Noni Madueke revealed

Now, though, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider that Arsenal’s ‘new plan’ for Madueke is to keep the winger beyond January ‘at the request of Arteta’.

Despite his lack of game time, it is said that Arteta ‘does not want to sell’ Madueke and he is set to get his way.

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O’Rourke explained: “I still think he’s got a role to play for Arsenal. He maybe finds himself playing a bit of a back-up role right now because of Bukayo Saka being fully fit.

“I’m sure Mikel Arteta will still be counting on Noni Madueke just in case of injuries or something like that, because Arsenal are going to be competing on all fronts this season and he will want to keep hold of the squad as he wants to add more silverware to the club’s trophy room come the end of the season.”

Speaking last month, Madueke admitted that he had come to terms with his standing in Arsenal’s squad.

“You know that you’re fighting for places every week, on a game-to-game basis,” Madueke said.

“You know that you’ve got an amazing squad that has the ability to fight on all fronts.

“We’ve got a squad full of internationals, top players, and that’s exactly what we need. It’s a great club, a great environment, and I was saying [to Ezri Konsa] before he signed, it’s the best place that he could’ve chosen.”

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