Mikel picks Chelsea’s ‘best player’ this season as Henry explains Ugochukwu, France U21 concerns

John Obi Mikel says he has been surprised by the performances of Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling this season.

Sterling has started 2023/24 very well after a difficult 22/23 campaign, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 14 appearances so far.

His fine form was not enough to return to the England squad for this month’s international break, but Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino won’t mind.

Looking at the statistics, Sterling is second in the Premier League this season when it comes to progressive carries (73), joint-fifth for passes into the attacking penalty area (22), first for touches in the attacking penalty area (100), and fifth for successful dribbles (28).

The 27-year-old looks like he is playing with a point to prove and against his former club, Manchester City, on Sunday, he arguably had his best game in a Chelsea shirt, scoring in the dramatic 4-4 draw.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE podcast on YouTube, former Chelsea midfielder Mikel said Sterling has impressed him more than any other Blues player so far this term.

“I’ll have to go with Raheem Sterling,” he said when asked who Chelsea’s best performer this campaign has been. “I think he’s probably been the best player right now.

“I don’t know what’s come over him this season. I feel like he wants to show that he’s still that guy.

“For me, I’d definitely say Raheem Sterling… He looks bright, he looks sharp again. He’s been the guy.”

Meanwhile, France Under-21 manager Thierry Henry has discussed Lesley Ugochukwu’s lack of game time for Chelsea this term.

Ugochukwu joined the Blues from Ligue 1 side Rennes in the summer for a fee in the region of £22million.

He has only started one match in the Premier League season – the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth – and has 140 minutes of top-flight action under his belt.

Speaking to the press this week, Arsenal legend Henry said he is hopeful Ugochukwu will be able to “keep on course physically” as he tries to break into Chelsea’s starting XI.

“The problem is the same with Lesley, even if the situation is different at Chelsea because in front of him there are players like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo,” Henry said.

“But he’s not playing, and nowadays, these players don’t even play with the reserve side to keep their rhythm.

“At the start of the season, you can benefit from the physical conditioning of the pre-season but the benefits fade and I hope he can continue to keep on course physically.”

