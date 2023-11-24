Milan’s R9-inspired punk rock striker prospect is ready to take Serie A by storm – and he’s only 15

What do you do when footballers are being introduced too young, inevitably ravaged by injuries and then forced to deal with a shorter career as a result? Bring through more children to cover for injuries, of course.

In an era where footballers are dropping like flies with muscle and ligament injuries galore in and around seasons that are asking for as many as 60 games from players, managers are having to instil more trust in youth prospects, even if those youth prospects are not still legally old enough to drive a car or buy an energy drink.

It’s a double-edged sword, though. Because if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

Read the article at Planet Football.