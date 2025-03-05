Liverpool are preparing to make a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, with the Hungarian international expected to leave the Cherries this summer.

The 21-year-old has impressed under Andoni Iraola this season, playing a key role in Bournemouth’s push for European football this season, contributing two goals and four assists in 27 Premier League appearances.

His attacking output, combined with his defensive reliability, makes him a hot full-back property and Bournemouth are well aware of Kerkez’s growing value, setting a price tag in excess of £40m.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Manchester United are not among his suitors despite January links after Patrick Dorgu joined from Lecce in the winter window and became the latest signing to fall into the pit of despair at Old Trafford.

That leaves the path open for Liverpool, who are looking to reinforce their left-back options, with Andy Robertson struggling for form in the first half of the season.

The Scottish defender has been a vital player for Liverpool over the years, but his performances have dipped, prompting the club to seek potential replacements.

Arne Slot has done an impressive job with the squad left behind by Jurgen Klopp, but he is expected to make changes this summer.

Liverpool’s only major signing since his arrival has been Federico Chiesa for £10m and he is yet to make any impact at Anfield. The club is now thought to be prioritising defensive reinforcements, with Kerkez emerging as a serious target.

According to transfer expert Romano, Liverpool are among several clubs monitoring Kerkez ahead of the summer window. Speaking on his YouTube channel , Romano confirmed:

“Liverpool are tracking the player. Liverpool have been monitoring the player and Milos Kerkez will be in the list of several clubs including–but not only–Liverpool. For sure, (he) will be one to watch in the summer transfer window.”

Even though there is a hefty price tag, Liverpool may have the upper hand when it comes to negotiations as sporting director Richard Hughes was a former technical director at Bournemouth and knows Kerkez well, having signed him for Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar for £15.5m in July 2023. It’s thought he could play a key role in bringing the Hungarian to Anfield.

With Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas both failing to impress consistently, Liverpool want to add competition at left-back.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Liverpool are among the frontrunners for Kerkez’s signature, but will they pay the asking price for a position that is priority or will they look elsewhere as they will likely face competition from other top European clubs?