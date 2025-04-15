Milos Kerkez, Liverpool, Man Utd, Mo Salah, Marcus Rashford nonsense

Milos Kerkez has been linked with Liverpool.

Milos Kerkez has been getting all cryptic amid Liverpool transfer talk as Manchester United get the usual nonsense treatment.

A Message to You, Arne…

There’s a rabid desperation for Liverpool transfer news and where there is desperation, there are people lining up to feed that desperation. Cue the Liverpool Echo:

‘Milos Kerkez fires cryptic three-word message amid Liverpool transfer links’

You are reading Mediawatch so you probably suspect that Milos Kerkez has done nothing of the sort. But can we shock you? He actually HAS ‘fired a cryptic three-word message’/posted three slightly bizarre words on social media!

And it is kind of ‘amid Liverpool transfer links’. Ish.

But are the two things connected? Are they f***.

What 21-year-old Hungarian Kerkez has written – in what we think might be his third language – is this: “I am incomparable.”

We suspect a Google Translate issue here.

What we do not suspect – because we are not a Central Audience Writer for Reach – is that ‘the message could be seen as one sent towards Liverpool – or any other club who might be showing an interest in him ahead of the summer transfer window’.

It could be. If you were a mentalist. Or desperate for Liverpool transfer clicks. Or both.

Don Dealio

But according to the Mirror, the transfer is already done; there is no need for cryptic messages.

‘Managing Liverpool as Bournemouth pair and forward sign after Virgil van Dijk transfer plea’

There. It’s done. Wrapped up. Sorted. Incomparable.

Shining through…

Thierry Henry is getting quite understandable heat for ‘bullying’ Leny Yoro but if you work for the Liverpool Echo, you spotted another controversial moment on Sky Sports.

Or rather, you saw him wax lyrical about Mo Salah and decide that, well…

‘Thierry Henry shows Mohamed Salah true colours in Liverpool admission – ‘What he’s doing right now”

What the actual f***?

The story is that ‘Premier League icon Thierry Henry believes Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is having a ‘legendary’ season at Anfield’ which, frankly, is not a story. He is having a legendary season; say the opposite and we’ll start drafting the headline ourselves.

This ‘shows true colours’ trope has become entirely meaningless. Is it Henry ‘showing what his (own) real character is, especially when it is unpleasant’? Or Henry showing Salah for the cad he clearly is?

Or is it all just massive bollocks? We don’t need to phone a friend on this one…

Man Utd transfer news latest

Ollie Watkins has quite understandably said that he is not happy being on the Aston Villa bench. So far, so f***ing dull.

Stick this through the magic Reach machine and it becomes a Manchester United story for the Manchester Evening News:

‘Marcus Rashford’s Aston Villa teammate ‘unhappy’ at Unai Emery decision after Man United transfer’

Pesky fact: The decision came roughly two months after the ‘Man United transfer’.

Ballon artist

Mediawatch cannot be alone in absolutely hating this kind of sh*t.

This is the sequence of events:

1) Scott McTominay scores his seventh and eighth Serie A goals of the season.

2) A football news ‘reporter’ searches on social media for ‘McTominay Ballon d’Or’.

3) Football ‘news’ is written: ‘Fans demand Scott McTominay wins Ballon d’Or after Napoli wondergoal as ex-Man Utd star shows up Amorim’s flops.’

And The Sun make this the actual biggest story in football in the week that five English clubs play in European quarter-finals.

McTominay was excellent against Empoli but this is reaching a tad…

‘His overall performance was borderline flawless too, as he boasted 100 per cent success rate on long balls and tackles, as well as 89 percent pass accuracy.’

He played two whole long balls and made two tackles, guys. And he lost the ball with a poor touch more than any Napoli player. ‘Borderline flawless’? Really?

‘His display was so impressive it had fans calling for him to be awarded football’s most prestigious individual prize.’

Fans? Let’s have a look at these ‘fans’.

The Sun quote one ‘fan’ who is actually a tipster trying to increase followers, and another is tagged by parody social media site X as a ‘parody account’.

It’s almost like ‘fans’ haven’t ‘demanded’ that McTominay is given the Ballon d’Or at all.

‘The finishes were McTominay’s seventh and eighth Serie A goals of the season – meaning no Man Utd player has scored more league goals than the Scotland international this season.’

Which is one way of saying that he has scored the same number of league goals as Bruno Fernandes with less than half his assists.