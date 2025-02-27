A Man Utd player scores one of the nine goals against Ipswich...

Manchester United fans: reminisce over the times you weren’t clinging on against Ipswich Town at Old Trafford…

United edged to a 3-2 win over the Tractor Boys on Wednesday night, claiming three points but convincing no one they are any closer to turner a corner under Ruben Amorim.

Indeed, the biggest talking point in the wake of victory is their winger’s strop.

It all feels a long time since United were sticking nine past Ipswich. Partly because it was. Almost exactly 30 years…

Can you recall Fergie’s XI that put Town to the sword in the 1994/95 season? One of the forwards scored more than half of the goals, and the right-back was playing out of position.

