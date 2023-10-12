MLS club ‘considering’ appointment of Jack Wilshere as Arsenal coach ‘impresses in interview’

Major League Soccer outfit Colorado Rapids have reportedly interviewed Jack Wilshere and are ‘considering’ appointing the Arsenal Under-18s boss as their new head coach.

Wilshere took charge of the Arsenal youngsters in July 2022 following his retirement, leading them to the FA Youth Cup final in his first season in charge.

The 31-year-old spent ten years of his playing career in north London and made 34 appearances for England.

After an impressive maiden season in management, Wilshere has caught the eye of MLS club Colorado Rapids, according to The Athletic.

A report from David Ornstein says the American side are ‘considering appointing’ the former Gunners midfielder as their new head coach.

The Rapids are owned by the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment group, who also own Arsenal and parted company with former boss Robin Fraser last month.

Chris Little is currently in interim charge and the report says the MLS club ‘now need to make a decision’.

They have ‘made a formal approach to Arsenal to speak with Wilshere’, who ‘impressed’ during an interview, the report adds.

It is noted that the 31-year-old ‘is keen to move into senior management if and when the right opportunity arises’ and the Rapids are not the only club he has ‘caught the eye’ of ‘for potential or current vacancies’.

Colorado have two MLS fixtures left and will not be competing in the play-offs as they sit bottom of the Western Conference with five wins from 32 games this season.

If it makes them feel better, Toronto FC have only managed four wins all season and have played a game more.

The Rapids’ 26 points this term is nine less than second-bottom LA Galaxy but four more than Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

Wilshere was plagued by injuries throughout his playing career after making his senior debut at the age of 16 years and 256 days.

He spent time on loan with Bolton Wanderers and Bournemouth before joining West Ham as a free agent in the summer of 2018.

Wilshere returned to Bournemouth and joined Danish side AGF before retiring from the game last July at the age of 30.

