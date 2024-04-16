Former United States forward Taylor Twellman thinks Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi is performing at a level MLS may never see again.

Messi joined Miami from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in July 2023.

MLS take Lionel Messi for granted – Twellman

He made an instant impact in Florida, helping his side – who were one of the worst teams in MLS when he joined – win the Leagues Cup.

Inter qualified for the Champions Cup as a result and were knocked out of the competition by Mexican side Monterrey last week.

Messi has five goals in five MLS appearances this season but his start to the campaign has been hindered by a muscle problem that has forced him out of five matches already, including the first-leg defeat to Monterrey.

The 36-year-old returned to the starting XI on Sunday, inspiring a 3-2 win away to Kansas City.

Messi scored and assisted as he played the full 90 minutes, a week after scoring off the bench in the draw against Colorado Rapids.

A fantastic record of 27 goal contributions in 22 Miami appearances means Messi has lived up to expectations after David Beckham managed to persuade him to choose the United States over Saudi Arabia and a league reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking after the win against Kansas, former United States and New England Revolution star Twellman waxed lyrical about the Argentina captain and does not think MLS will see another player of this calibre.

“I was expecting a pro-Messi crowd,” the Apple pundit said on TikTok. “It was a pro-Kansas City crowd, and then some.

“But how do you not marvel at what Messi does on and off the field?

“People forget that in 2008, Sporting Kansas City played their last competitive game in that building against the LA Galaxy, where Inter Miami owner David Beckham was in town and they only drew 26,000.

“Messi shows up, they sell out in less than a week.

“But then it’s the ability to rise to the occasion every single time and give the people want they want, the assists, the goal, the win.

“We take it for granted what he does and what it all means. And when it’s all said and done, will we ever see the likes of this again? I doubt it.”

