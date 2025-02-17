Ruben Amorim has an “issue” in the Manchester United dressing room as his “flawed tactics” mean the “panic button is close to being pressed” at Old Trafford, according to Martin Keown.

The Red Devils dropped to 15th in the Premier League table after James Maddison’s goal secured victory over Amorim’s side for fellow strugglers Tottenham on Sunday.

It was yet another poor display from United, with Amorim failing to revert the slide this season that started under Erik ten Hag, arguably making things worse since arriving at Old Trafford.

Keown discussed United’s struggles under the Portuguese boss on talkSPORT with Jim White.

When asked if Amorim has lost the dressing room, Keown said: “I don’t think they are tuned in and believe everything. There must be an issue.

“I looked at the game where he took [Joshua] Zirkzee off after 33 minutes and thought that it was the manager’s fault.

“I don’t think they needed two strikers (against Spurs); they needed an extra midfielder.”

White then asked the Arsenal legend Keown if the game felt more like a mid-table clash than one between two members of the so-called Big Six.

Keown replied: “Yes, I am really concerned about Man United.

“This once-great club, look at Amorim’s record since he’s been there, which is 14 Premier League games, four wins, and eight losses.

“Whereas look at Everton, in the same amount of time for David Moyes, a former United manager, are getting results. You could argue his players maybe aren’t quite as good, but this once-great club is now falling from a great height.

“The panic button is close to being pressed. You can’t keep performing as they did yesterday.

“The tactics are flawed; we’ve been saying it for weeks now. The midfield, Casemiro sitting on his own, Spurs exploiting that with two players in those pockets. James Maddison ran the show. Fernandes was a boy lost on the pitch.”

“Are you genuinely concerned for them now?” White asked.

“Do we want to see United go out of the top flight? Do we enjoy the rivalry they create in the Premier League?” Keown suggested.

White responded: “Is it going to come to that? Exiting the top flight?”

Keown said: “They’re looking over their shoulder.

“They’ve got nine substitutes; eight of them are kids. They’re not kids of former years either; it’s not like Ryan Giggs and Phil Neville.

“There’s a big problem and the manager doesn’t seem to know.”