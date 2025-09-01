Man Utd make shock late ‘enquiry’ for £45m ex-Chelsea star as Baleba alternative

Manchester United have made an ‘enquiry’ over a late move for former Chelsea star Conor Gallagher as an alternative to Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

United have already completed the signings of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon this summer and also look set to sign goalkeeper Senne Lammens on deadline day having reached a ‘total agreement’ with Royal Antwerp over his transfer, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Ornstein added: ‘A fee of €21million (£18.2m) plus add ons has been agreed between the two clubs with no sell-on clause included.

‘Lammens, 23, is travelling to Manchester with personal terms on a five-year contract agreed as all parties work towards completing a deal before Monday’s 7pm UK deadline.’

That’s one remaining priority sorted for Ruben Amorim, but the United coach has also been keen on adding a new central midfielder to his ranks, with Baleba reported to be his ‘perfect’ fit for the double pivot with Bruno Fernandes.

But after United held talks over a move for Baleba, initially through intermediaries and then directly with Brighton, despite the 21-year-old wanting the move to Old Trafford, the Red Devils chiefs decided not to push ahead with his transfer as the Seagulls wanted at least £100m for their prized asset.

‘Manchester United are not planning to proceed with a move for Carlos Baleba before the transfer window closes,’ Ornstein revealed.

‘Moving to Old Trafford appeals to Baleba so personal terms would have presented no problem — and the Cameroon international is prepared to keep pushing, even if it means waiting until the future.

‘That does not suggest he is unhappy at Brighton and the dialogue has been cordial, with United respecting their stance.’

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League star tells club he wants to join Man Utd before the deadline – Romano

👉 Man Utd ‘reach agreement’ to sell flop for €25m as Ornstein reveals ‘50% sell-on clause’

👉 Former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after just three games

Their search for a new midfielder has seen them eyeing up Gallagher, who moved to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea for £34m last summer and has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

CaughtOffside claimed over the weekend that United were joined by Tottenham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace in keeping tabs on the England international, who’s valued at £45m by the La Liga side.

That report claimed that Tottenham were ‘leading the race for Gallagher, with one source saying: “The club see Gallagher as a perfect fit … Spurs are preparing a bid in the region of £35–40 million.”

But United ‘could be ready to pounce’, and now Football Espana claim ‘Manchester United have enquired with Conor Gallagher’s management about a loan’.

They add that ‘Atletico Madrid want to include an obligation to buy – £45M, while United prefer a straight loan with no obligation.’