Mo Salah, Arne Slot, ‘arguments’ and the views of Sir Alex Ferguson…

‘WHENEVER opportunity knocks for Manchester United, they fail to knock at the door’ – Samuel Luckhurst’s opening line in The Sun match report.

Surely they fail to answer the door, Samuel…

We get what we deserve

‘Liverpool boss Arne Slot says Mo Salah ‘deserves that’ as Saudi transfer talk ramps up‘ caught Mediawatch’s eye as the Mirror football top story, largely because we had literally just come from reading Slot’s quotes on Mo Salah, and not left with the impression that Slot had suggested that Salah ‘deserved’ a move to Saudi Arabia. Silly us.

And yet there we have it: A headline that does not just suggest or imply, but leads you by the hand to thinking exactly that. They’ll be gutted when they realise they have made such a giant boo-boo.

We jest of course; they know exactly what they are doing. And it comes on the back of this monstrosity:

Two Liverpool stars have admitted they’re unhappy with Arne Slot after ‘argument’ and snub

It’s the ‘argument’ word that is key, obviously. We are supposed to think there has been an argument. Because THAT’S WHAT THE HEADLINE SAYS.

And yet, has there been an argument? Has there balls. What has happened is that Arne Slot has said this of Federico Chiesa:

“I think he understood my arguments – that is not to say he agreed with them. He didn’t tell me, by the way, that he didn’t agree with them! But he gave me the answer you want to hear from a player, that he will be there to help the team in the cups and in the league.”

Is it worse that Slot said this in September and it’s now December? Sort of, but it’s all absolutely filthy, isn’t it? Had Slot said ‘point of view’ – which is more natural for a native English speaker – then the headline does not exist. Slot’s fault for being Dutch, isn’t it?

Shock headline of the day

‘Liverpool boss Arne Slot still keen to play Mo Salah’ – Sky Sports.

More as we get it.

Side Salah

‘Transfer news LIVE: Salah ‘to leave Liverpool’, Arsenal given £61m price tag, Man Utd latest’ is the headline on the Mirror football homepage and of course we are drawn to the first of those sells: ‘Salah ‘to leave Liverpool”. That’s a pretty strong claim.

*Click*

Immediately the headline is downgraded to ‘Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal confirm double signing, Barcelona’s Messi statement, Salah’s Liverpool to Saudi chance’.

So from ‘Salah ‘to leave Liverpool” to ‘Salah’s Liverpool to Saudi chance’ in literally one click. Almost like it was entirely bollocks.

And here are the details:

Mohamed Salah’s stock has also fallen – he was on the bench once again on Wednesday night – and there continues to be talk of him leaving Anfield. A number of Saudi Pro League sides have been linked and they would still welcome the chance to land the Egyptian.

It’s a massive f***ing leap from there to him ‘leaving Liverpool’. And that leap includes a Saudi club making an offer, Liverpool accepting an offer, and Salah accepting the transfer.

And anyway, haven’t you heard that Arne Slot still wants to play Salah?

But what would Fergie do?

But what does Sir Alex Ferguson think of the pressure on Liverpool boss Arne Slot? Is that the question we didn’t know we needed answering until we clicked on the Express website?

Sir Alex Ferguson’s message speaks volumes on Liverpool and Arne Slot’s future

He’s sent a message? And it speaks volumes? It’s only missing a ‘true colours’ for the full clickbait bingo card.

Of course – as we all know – Ferguson has not sent a ‘message’ or indeed even commented on Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool. Because it would be really sodding weird.

So what has he said?

“There’s no evidence that sacking a manager gives you success. But there is evidence at Manchester United, at Nottingham Forest, at Arsenal that [if] you retain the manager for long periods, you get consistency and you get success.”

And when did he say that? Just a decade ago so a) absolutely still relevant and b) absolutely still speaking volumes all over the shop.

As the opening paragraph so succinctly says: ‘Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has always championed the importance of managerial stability as the cornerstone of success. Given this philosophy, he would likely urge Liverpool to remain patient with Arne Slot, despite the Dutchman’s recent struggles at Anfield.’

He would ‘likely’ do that indeed. And that’s definitely worth a news story suggesting that Ferguson has (very oddly) spoken out about Arne Slot and Liverpool.