Florian Wirtz is fuming, furious and raging at Mo Salah, who could get humiliated by Jurgen Klopp for posting a family photo.

But first, The Sun get all weird about signings from the Bundesliga…

German bombers

The Sun‘s Football Editor Charlie Wyett watched Liverpool destroy Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 under a headline of ‘Frankfurt 1 Liverpool 5: Wirtz with two assists & Ekitike scores against old club as Reds finally bounce back from slump’ and then wrote:

Apart from Ekitike, Liverpool’s big signings from the Bundesliga have struggled.

If you ignore their best midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, their second best midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and the aforementioned Ekitike then yes. Ish.

But what an odd thing to write on the night that Florian Wirtz quite obviously had his best game in a Liverpool shirt.

The same goes for Benjamin Sesko who has not impressed at Manchester United after leaving from Leipzig. Although in fairness, Nick Woltemade has done OK at Newcastle since joining from Stuttgart.

So ‘in fairness’, one of your two other examples has actually done relatively well. Would you concede that ‘in fairness’, Erling Haaland has also done OK since arriving from Germany.

But on nights like this, the German top flight looks like it may not be as strong as we think it is. So perhaps teams should avoid spending quite so much money on some of the division’s players.

Pesky fact: Eintracht Frankfurt are seventh in the Bundesliga table. Shall we see what happens if Liverpool play Bayern Munich?

The fast and the furious

Mohamed Salah is obviously a trending theme after he was dropped for the Frankfurt game and had something of a ‘strop’.

So here come the utterly shameless Mirror:

Arne Slot is told what to do with Mohamed Salah as Liverpool disagreement emerges

A ‘Liverpool disagreement’, you say? Well of course the first thing that comes to mind is that ‘Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher’ has said that Arne Slot is right to give Mo Salah fewer minutes but that ‘Lescott, who turned out 143 times for the Toffees, disagrees’.

That’s exactly what we would understand from ‘Liverpool disagreement’; that two players who were both playing in the city of Liverpool almost 20 years ago do not have exactly the same opinion.

We’re also told by the same outlet that ‘Mo Salah leaves Florian Wirtz furious with actions in Liverpool win vs Frankfurt’.

This, by the way, is the clearest image we can find of the ‘furious’ Wirtz:

Wirtz’s reaction to Salah not passing pic.twitter.com/kiYJWmYyEh — FlorianFlicks (@FlorianFocus) October 22, 2025

That’s him ‘showing his anger at his teammate by throwing his arms up’, apparently. Feel the fury/mild annoyance.

SPORTbible – as is customary – take things even further: What you see right there is Wirtz ‘raging’. And we think that might be even angrier than ‘furious’ or ‘fuming’ (Daily Star). He’s just one small step away from Michael Douglas in Falling Down.

X marks the spot

We must stick with SPORTbible because this is all manner of sh*te after Mo Salah changed his X profile picture from a Liverpool image to one of his family.

Klopp Has ‘Told’ Slot How to Deal With Salah After Social Media Change

First, there’s a reason that the word ‘told’ is in quote marks; Jurgen Klopp has done nothing of the sort. What he has done is ‘discussed players’ use of social media platforms during a podcast appearance on the Diary of a CEO‘.

He tells the story of one player who wrote a tweet and deleted it, leading Klopp to challenge him in front of the whole squad.

Mediawatch is not sure what is more ludicrous – framing this as Klopp ‘telling’ Arne Slot how to deal with Salah, or the notion that any manager could take a player to task for *checks notes* changing their profile picture to one of him and his children. What a c***’s trick.

Anybody got a crowbar?

‘Roy Keane names Liverpool’s biggest worry in title race and it’s not Mohamed Salah,’ is an opportunistic headline in the Liverpool Echo.

Keane never even mentions Salah, and there is not one single person alive who thinks that Salah is the ‘biggest worry’ in the title race.

One look at the Premier League table shows you exactly where the problem lies: Liverpool have conceded 11 goals to Arsenal’s three and Manchester City’s six goals this season.

But it’s Salah day so…