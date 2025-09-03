Mohamed Salah has hit out at Liverpool fans for “disrespecting” former players after a tweet said new signings were an upgrade on the title-winning squad.

Even after winning the 2024-25 Premier League title, Liverpool have spent big this summer with the £125m acquisition of Alexander Isak capping off a remarkable window.

But, Salah has taken exception to one Twitter fan account who posted a picture of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez above Florian Wirtz and Isak with the caption ‘Name a bigger upgrade in footballing history.’

Salah quote-tweeted the picture with the response ‘How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL champions?’

How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL champions? https://t.co/lRug6oFYCt — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) September 3, 2025

The Egyptian forward, who could be the only player to keep his spot in Liverpool’s attacking outfit, previously posted tributes to both Nunez and Diaz once their moves away had been confirmed.

On Nunez, Salah said: “I consider myself lucky to have had you as a teammate and friend. You were always very real and brought so much good energy wherever you went.

“You made us laugh and showed heart in everything you did.

“You will be missed and I wish you the best in your new club.”

While on Diaz, he said: “Your energy, drive, and passion on the pitch have left a mark that won’t be forgotten. We were truly lucky to have you at Liverpool, and it’s been an honour to share part of your journey and success story.

“As a teammate, you were more than reliable — you were inspiring. As a friend, even more so.

“We all saw the strength it took to keep going through the tough times off the pitch. What you went through would’ve broken most, but you came back strong and gave everything for the club. That kind of resilience sets an example for others and earns nothing but respect.

“Wishing you all the best for what’s next, Lucho.”

It is the second time in recent weeks that Salah has taken to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the first coming in early August in response to a UEFA post on a Palestinian footballer who had been killed by Israel.

With no mention of how he died in their original tweet, Salah quote tweeted it with the added caption ‘Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?’

