Mo Salah injury: Liverpool legend tells Jurgen Klopp to prevent AFCON return with Egypt

Graeme Souness has urged Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to prevent Mohamed Salah from linking back up with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations following injury.

Salah suffered a muscle injury in Egypt’s draw with Ghana last week, with the forward returning to Liverpool to commence an “intensive rehabilitation programme” after the club reached an agreement with the Egyptian federation.

A Liverpool statement confirmed Salah’s injury is “worse than first feared” and vowed to get him “back in action as soon as possible for club and country, giving him the best chance to return to compete at AFCON” if Egypt progress into the late stages of the tournament.

Klopp commented that Salah will “probably” return to international duty if he recovers in time to represent Egypt in the final, which is scheduled to be held on February 11.

Yet with Liverpool currently holding a five-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, Souness has urged Klopp to do all he can to stop Salah returning to the tournament, arguing that recovery from hamstring injuries must be managed carefully.

And he believes the Liverpool boss is just “playing the game” by teasing that Salah could play any further part in Egypt’s AFCON campaign.

He told talkSPORT: “Jurgen Klopp is employed by Liverpool, and his job is to do the very best for the football club.

“For Liverpool, they need to get Salah back and fit, and then he does not go back to Africa.

“He is playing the game there, Jurgen; he has to do it, making all the right noises. It is the classic thing of club against country.

“Hamstrings are the worst injuries; that is the injury that players hate. The great Bob Paisley would say that is a six-weeker or eight-weeker when you talk about hamstrings. I only had one in my life because I was never accused of being a sprinter.

“What they can do to you is you have your rest period, two weeks or three weeks, you come back and train a couple of weeks, and then say you’re ready.

“Then ten minutes into a game, you go whack and it goes again, so they are the injuries that really confuse a player and medics, as you don’t know whether it is 100 per cent.

“As a Liverpool supporter, I don’t want him to go back.”

Liverpool are due to host Premier League strugglers Burnley on the day before the AFCON final on February 10, six days after travelling to third-placed Arsenal.