Liverpool ‘sound out’ Salah replacement as Slot sweats amid MLS, Saudi interest

After breaking countless records at Anfield, Mohamed Salah may have ran his race for Liverpool as his current deal nears an end.

Salah’s future has been unresolved so far, though teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold find themselves both in the same situation with the trio out of contract next summer.

All three will need to be replaced, playing such an important part in Liverpool’s success under previous manager Jurgen Klopp, though it is widely regarded that Salah is the most crucial.

Salah has scored 217 goals in 359 games for the club and it is a cert that a replacement will not have emulated that thus far, ensuring the Reds will have to look to nurture somebody with such potential.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool have sounded out West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus as a long-term replacement for the Egyptian King.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ten Hag avoids bottom spot in latest Premier League manager rankings with a newcomer on top

👉 Liverpool ‘exploring the market’ amid Salah uncertainty; Romano provides update on two targets

👉 Jurgen Klopp ‘destroys image’ as Liverpool legend ‘stands for everything that’s wrong with football’

Since joining the Hammers from Ajax last summer, Kudus has impressed in the Premier League, with his intelligence on the ball and strength to hold off defenders making him an attractive asset.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot will be aware of the player, having spent the most part of his career in the Eredivisie, a league which Kudus played in for three years.

Kudus’ qualities make him a player who would be exciting to see whether he could make the transition to one of England’s top clubs.

His versatility to play across the front three when needed also make him a similar replacement in the sense that Salah also operates on the wing, and centrally at times.

At 32, it is regarded that Salah’s best years are beyond him, while Kudus is just 24 and getting to grips with the league.

Reports have surfaced this season claiming Kudus and his manager Julen Lopetegui had a frank exchange of words at half-time of their game against Brentford.

Kudus was substituted at the interval and post-match, Lopetegui said: “It was for tactical reasons. The second half we worked as a team, and for me this is a very important step. I highlighted the behaviour in the second half because I think we put on the pitch what we needed.”

Lopetegui will be hoping to keep a good relationship with the Ghana international as he could provide his team with a spark throughout the season. West Ham have not enjoyed the best start to the campaign, winning just two of their opening seven league games.