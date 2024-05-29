Real Madrid star Luka Modric insists Jude Bellingham’s work ethic is “second to none” but that’s not what has impressed him most about his teammate.

Bellingham will take on his former club Borussia Dortmund in Saturday’s Champions League final having excelled in his debut season at Madrid.

The 20-year-old has got 23 goals and ten assists and was recently named as the La Liga Player of the Season.

‘He is amazing in every training session’

Modric has backed Bellingham to shine in the European showpiece and explained why he’s been such a great addition for the Spanish champions.

“Jude has shown to everyone what kind of player and what kind of talent he is,” he said.

“But what surprised me about him, because I didn’t know him when I saw him playing and I heard the things about him, was his mentality.

“His work ethic is second to none. He is amazing every training session, every game. His winning mentality is what impressed me most apart from his football IQ.

“We are there for them [the young players] to help them in any aspect, to show them how they need to behave, how they need to to play.

“When you come here, the club shows you the way you need to behave, how you need to act, how you need to play.

“This club gives you a mentality, a winning mentality that means you never give up and always believe until the end. We have shown so many times.

“It is not a coincidence that it repeats, time after time, and that’s why we are here to help them and compete with them.”

MORE REAL MADRID NEWS ON F365

👉 Real Madrid block Kylian Mbappe Olympics ‘dream’ due to club ‘summer commitments’

👉 Man City star ‘could leave’ for ‘big fee’ as Real Madrid choose Rodri as ‘dream’ Kroos replacement

👉 Carlo Ancelotti is not *just* vibes but culture eats strategy for breakfast

‘These are humble boys’

Antonio Rudiger has been similarly impressed by Bellingham’s impact this season, admitting his “surprise” at how quickly he’s settled.

“I have to be very honest, before, I didn’t really know much about him,” he said.

“He kind of took everyone by surprise because, I think to come here at the age of 20 and deliver like he has so far, I have to give him kudos for this.

“These are humble boys I have to say, at Madrid it has always been like this, you have to know your role.

“I think this is very, very important, the players here don’t get things mixed up because we have our veterans and you have the guys in the middle and you have the youngsters.

“Everybody in each sector knows that 100%.”