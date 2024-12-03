Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ‘is growing increasingly exasperated’ with his contract situation at Anfield, according to a report.

Salah is out of contract at the end of the season and recently revealed that he is “more out than in” having not received an offer to extend.

The Liverpool superstar said after the win at Southampton on November 25: “Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I’m probably more out than in.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah… I’m disappointed but we will see.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Merson hits out at ‘pathetic’ Liverpool as he predicts Man City result after Real Madrid win

👉 16 Conclusions from Liverpool 2-0 Man City: is there even going to be a title race at all?

👉 Liverpool top scorers against Big Six: Salah has almost completed incredible full set

Liverpool have remarkably put themselves in a situation where their three best players have entered the final seven months of their contracts.

Indeed, Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold can all negotiate pre-contracts with foreign clubs from January 1 as their deals all expire at the end of 2024/25.

It is astounding to see and Salah’s rare interview after the Southampton victory emphasises how frustrated he is.

Salah ‘growing increasingly exasperated’ at Liverpool over contract standoff

The Egyptian appears very happy to stay at Anfield despite interest from Saudi Arabia and a report from The Athletic says he would be willing to accept a one-year extension.

There have been reports of Salah wanting a long-term deal to take him into his late 30s but it is claimed here that he ‘would accept a new one-year contract at Liverpool’.

However, the 32-year-old ‘is growing increasingly exasperated at the club’s handling of negotiations’ and ‘is still waiting for Liverpool to reveal its position in relation to the length and terms of any potential deal’.

It is confirmed that the former Chelsea winger has ‘interest from top European clubs’ but there are no talks taking place over a transfer.

👉 READ MORE: Five next moves for Salah ranked on likelihood include leaving Liverpool for Barcelona

The Reds say they are in consistent discussions with Salah through his agent Ramy Abbas and believe talks ‘have been positive and are still ongoing’.

The Egypt captain ‘is frustrated at the pace of talks and unconvinced the club will meet his expectations on terms’, however.

Salah is ‘prioritising’ staying at Anfield but ‘believes he is amongst the best players in the world and the terms of any new deal should reflect that status, and his performance levels this season’.

It is hard to argue with that. In 20 games this season, Salah has scored 13 goals and is a massive reason why Liverpool are 11 points clear on top of the Premier League table.

The report concludes:

His current contract makes him the highest paid player in Liverpool’s history. In 2022, he agreed a three-year contract extension that was widely reported to be worth £350,000-a-week in basic salary, but Salah earns well in excess of that, particularly once performance-related bonuses are taken into account. Salah believes he is approaching his peak and will maintain his levels. He is desperate to win the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool this season. He will be 33 next summer but he does not think age will be a barrier to also achieving his ambition of winning the Ballon d’Or. Until this year, when it was awarded to City midfielder Rodri at the age of 28, it had not been won by a player under the age of 31 since 2015 when Lionel Messi, at the same age as Rodri, won the title. Until the start of this season, Salah was not approached by Liverpool to extend his stay at the club at any point since 2022, though he would have been interested in signing a new deal.

👉 MORE: Liverpool news | Salah to Inter? | Top goalscorers of 2024 | Premier League five-year net spend