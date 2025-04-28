Mohamed Salah has revealed he has his eyes on breaking a Premier League record “soon” after Liverpool confirmed the Premier League title.

Salah won the Premier League title for the second time on Sunday. He and his Liverpool team-mates ensured with four games left, Arsenal cannot catch them, when beating Tottenham 5-1.

Salah scored Liverpool’s third in the victory, making it his 28th league goal of the season, to go with 18 assists. Never before has the winger been so productive in a season.

He’s surpassed his 41 goal involvements from his first campaign at Anfield – currently on 46 goals and assists for the league campaign – and could soon surpass an even bigger accolade.

Indeed, the record of 47 goal involvements in a Premier League season is just one goal or assist away for Salah, and two would see him the outright record holder.

Asked by Daniel Sturridge on Sky Sports if he has his “eyes on a record” the winger responded: “Goal involvements, yes, for sure. Hopefully I’m going to break it soon, I know I broke it for 38 games [season].

“So now I think I have one assist to go. It’s something pushing me forward to just keep going and keep working hard, for sure.”

With four games left, and Salah having blanked in just seven this season, it would not be a surprise to see him take the record outright.

Accolades in any form are clearly a driver for the Liverpool winger, who when renewing his contract for a further two years this season, stated: “It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

One trophy has come this season, and the goal involvement record could follow. Next term, Salah and Co will be looking to continue their good form with trophies and more accolades.

