Mohamed Salah ‘finally’ leaving Liverpool with FSG ‘managing media spin’, insider claims

Former Everton chief Keith Wyness has revealed he has been told Mohamed Salah is “finally off to the Middle East” though Liverpool are “managing the media spin” at the moment.

Salah has been Liverpool’s main star for his entire spell at the club. That he joined in 2017 shows just how much of an impact he has managed to have, winning the Premier League and Champions League among other trophies.

The Egyptian has been on the radar of the Saudi Pro League for the last couple of years, though has continued to focus on Liverpool, reaching sixth on the all-time Premier League top-scorers list at present with 165 goals.

He mad not have much longer to add to that tally, though, as Wyness has stated that though the Reds are in talks with him, he will be moving on, and the club are doing their best to keep that from leaking.

“Liverpool will be managing this. They’ll be having discussions with [Trent] Alexander-Arnold, [Virgil] Van Dijk and Salah in the background,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“But I’m hearing that, finally, Salah will be off to the Middle East. That is what I am being told.

“Liverpool are managing the media spin. [Arne] Slot will have a much stronger opinion on these matters, and his voice will be heard on these issues more and more after his good start.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Huge Liverpool boost as manager demands Salah transfer is ‘ruled out’ at Euro giants over his age

👉 Arsenal ‘put €90m on table’ for ‘galactic’ La Liga star as Liverpool swap complicates transfer

👉 14-goal forward ‘dreams’ of replacing Salah at Liverpool as journalist reveals ‘transfer is possible’

Many reports have already suggested that this summer will be the time Salah leaves for the Saudi Pro League, with his contract up at the end of the season, and Wyness’ reveal only adds to that.

The Reds are seemingly already working on the basis that Salah won’t be at the club next season, with many right-wing options being drawn up.

Though they would hope to keep Salah indefinitely, they know at some point he will have to leave, and with his contract running down, for the winger, it seems now might be the right time to leave.

READ MORE: Liverpool find top Van Dijk replacement on defender’s own advice, with Slot already a fan