Mohamed Salah provided an update on his Liverpool future after starring in his side’s 5-0 demolition of West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The 32-year-old is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025 as he is about to enter the final six months of his contract.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk in the same boat, Liverpool will be desperate to keep their three key players as they have sparkled under Arne Slot this season.

Salah has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season and scored his 20th goal of the 2024/25 campaign against West Ham. His side’s emphatic victory leaves them eight points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

The world-class forward spoke with reporters after the match and was asked about his future. He admitted that he is still “far away” from signing a new deal.

“No, we are far away from that,” Salah admitted.

“I don’t want to put something in the media and people start saying stuff, but nothing really [has] moved on but for now I’m focused on the team and hopefully we win the Premier League.”

He added: “The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I just want to be part of that.

“That’s the only thing I’ve really focused on since the beginning of the season. So I will do my best for the team to win a trophy.

“We are in the right direction, but of course there are a few other teams that really try to catch up with us, very good teams. We just need to stay focused and humble and work hard, and just go again.”

Salah made this claim after it was reported over the weekend that he is expected to ‘sign a new deal’ as he’s ‘showing a willingness to agree’ terms with Liverpool.

Head coach Slot lauded Salah and suggested he has “control” over Liverpool’s three vital stars.

“I think I have a lot of control over what they do if they are on the training pitch or in a meeting with me,” Slot said.

“But if you’re talking about their private life I don’t have control. I have control over what I expect from them on the pitch and I’m really pleased to see what Trent, Mo [Salah] and Virgil [van Dijk] bring on the pitch.”

On Salah, he added: “Mo and the word extraordinary is something I have heard a lot in the last six months.

“He truly deserves this. He doesn’t surprise us. We know what a player he is and what he is able to do. He works really hard aside from that when the opposition team has the ball.

“I would also add that when he scores the chance is made by other players on the pitch. But when you put him in those positions he is extraordinary.”