Liverpool legend Didi Hamann feels the time of Mohamed Salah at the club is “over” after the winger “played rubbish for 10, 11 months” before complaining about his situation.

Salah has made a rod for his own back by publicly questioning his role at Liverpool of late. After four goals all season in all competitions, the Reds winger was dropped for three Premier League games on the bounce.

He remained on the bench for the entirety of two of them, and after the latest – a 3-3 draw with Leeds – he suggested the club had “thrown him under the bus” and someone wants him out.

That led to him not travelling to face Inter Milan in the Champions League – a game which Liverpool won 1-0.

Manager Arne Slot has suggested there’s a way back for Salah, but Liverpool legend Hamann feels that’s it for the winger.

He said: “I don’t think we’ll see him in a Liverpool shirt again. He’s going to the Africa Cup soon and I’m of the opinion that his time at Liverpool is over.

“He’s played rubbish for 10, 11 months. There were enough opportunities to put him on the bench. Until two weeks ago, the coach fielded him and gave him his trust.

“Then there was no other way. Liverpool are under massive pressure. It’s not going well at all and then Salah can think of nothing better, after a game in which you concede the equaliser in the last minute, than to stand up and complain about his personal situation.”

Though reports have suggested talks between Slot and Salah in regards to the winger potentially playing for Liverpool at the weekend, it’s suggested he won’t be playing a part in what would be his last game before AFCON.

The timing of the tournament means there’s a chance the winger has now played his last game for the Reds.

Hamann is not the only person who thinks that’s the case. Premier League legend Alan Shearer doesn’t expect Salah will attempt to rectify the situation.

He said: “I think that depends on Mo himself in terms of whether he’s prepared to back down and accept that he shouldn’t have done it if he wants to play for Liverpool again.

“I’ve been through all the reasons why I think he did it and I understand his attitude and how he feels because I’ve been there myself. I’ve felt everything he feels when I got left out of the Sunderland game.

“The big difference is that he shouldn’t have gone to the world press to say that. I guess he has to come out and apologise, although I’m not sure I see that happening. My belief is that he may not play for Liverpool again.”

