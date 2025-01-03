Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has revealed “there is no progress” over a new contract and that he is in his “last six months” at the club.

Salah is out of contract at the end of the season and now allowed to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs from outside England.

He is not the only crucial Liverpool player now in the final six months of his deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk also able to speak to foreign clubs.

Alexander-Arnold has been fiercely linked with Real Madrid for several months and the European champions recently failed with a £15million offer.

Salah is not being linked with any clubs despite strong Saudi Arabian interest in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Liverpool would be very silly to let the Egyptian forward leave for nothing but that is the direction we are going in.

In a surprising interview with Sky Sports‘ Patrick Davidson, Salah has said “it’s the last six months” of his time at Anfield as things stand.

“So far, yes,” the 32-year-old began. “It’s the last six months [of my time at Liverpool]. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see.”

Salah added: “The thing in my head is that if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract?

“Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That’s what is in my head. If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That’s what I want to do.”

Salah wants to end his time at Liverpool with even more success and is desperate for a second Premier League title.

“I still believe the team needs a trophy,” he said. “There is still half of the team left like me, Trent, Virgil, Alisson, Robbo [Andy Robertson]. It’s necessary for us to win another trophy before we all go.”

The lack of progress over a new deal is very surprising given Salah’s importance to Arne Slot’s side.

In 26 appearances this season, the former Chelsea forward has a ridiculous 20 goals and 17 assists.

