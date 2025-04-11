Prem defender jibes ‘league is finished’ as Mohamed Salah deal means ‘everyone’s in trouble’

The "league is finished" with Mohamed Salah staying for two more years

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina joked that the “league is finished” and “everyone’s in trouble” after learning Liverpool Salah have handed Mohamed Salah a contract extension.

Salah’s Liverpool future has been up in the air for months. After a Premier League game on Sky Sports during the season, he suggested he was “more out than in” in a sign that negotiations were not running smoothly – or at all.

Interest from the Saudi Pro League acted as a danger to Liverpool, knowing they could always offer him more.

But on Friday, it was announced the Egyptian has finally penned a new deal, with reports suggesting that was always his plan ahead of leaving.

In response to the deal being announced, Forest defender Aina, known for joking on social media, posted a video suggesting light-heartedly that the rest of the league should be scared.

“Has he signed? Mohamed has signed again? The league is finished! It is dead!” he said.

“He signed on? Everyone’s in trouble! He signed on again! F****** hell…”

In their two meetings with Liverpool this season, Forest have dealt with Salah better than most. In the first, the Egyptian played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 loss to the Midlanders, and was unable to have an impact in the second – a 1-1 draw.

Other than when he has faced Forest, Salah has only failed to have a hand in a goal in four other Premier League games this season, against Crystal Palace, Brentford, Everton and Fulham.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Liverpool: Arne Slot ‘makes clear’ transfer ‘request’ to FSG with Arsenal target ‘in mind’

👉 Liverpool among three ‘leading contenders’ for £50m star as Ornstein reveals ‘most probable’ outcome

👉 Outrageous stats of Mohamed Salah as Liverpool legend signs new contract

Aina and his club will hope they can continue to keep Salah quiet for the next two years, but for a man with 32 goals and 22 assists in all competitions this season, that seems easier said than done.

It’s also been stated by Fabrizio Romano that Liverpool icon Virgil van Dijk’s contract renewal is agreed upon, though Liverpool are yet to publicly announce that.

READ MORE: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was ‘intrigued’ by move to PL rivals amid ‘hostile act’ for one reason