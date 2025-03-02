Mohamed Salah on another planet in Europe’s 2024-25 goals & assists ranking
Stars from Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are among the top players in Europe when it comes to the most combined goals and assists in 2024-25 so far.
It takes something special to be able to create and finish, and there are an interesting mix of the usual suspects alongside some surprise names when you take a look at which players have notched the most direct goal contributions in Europe’s top five leagues – Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 – so far this season.
Without further ado, here are the 10 players who have registered the most combined goals and assists in Europe’s major leagues at this stage of the campaign.