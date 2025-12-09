Mohamed Salah has been praised for his outburst at Liverpool as he’s not treating their fans ‘like idiots’ and has made ‘the truth’ clear, according to Richard Keys.

A few days after Salah suggested he had been “thrown under the bus” at Liverpool and someone wants him out of the club, the fallout is continuing. Jamie Carragher has rightly hit out at him again, with the star proving him right about only talking when it suits him.

Salah has also been left at home as Liverpool travel to face Inter Milan in the Champions League, with the club taking a stand against hit outburst.

The reaction has been largely negative, the winger being called out for making a big fuss about being benched in a few games, seemingly feeling he’s bigger than the club, though he stresses that isn’t the case.

Not every reaction to Salah has been negative. Keys feels he was right to make his case against Liverpool.

He wrote on X: ‘I don’t know why the anger over what @MoSalah said. Press men are always looking for stories. This one fell in their laps It’s far better than the banal pre/post match guff. Or dressing room and refcam shots. Fans now know the truth instead of being treated like idiots. #GoMo.’

Keys’ opinion is always a good barometer of what is right and otherwise in football.

Fans now know the truth! That Salah isn’t happy at getting dropped having scored five goals so far this season. We’re coming up to the halfway point in the season after a campaign in which he bagged 34, and he’s on four.

It’s simply a bit much to be complaining as if you’re owed more. Everyone is aware that Salah is a Liverpool legend who has been one of their very best players for essentially his entire time there, but he’s not performing and he’s been dropped.

A transfer may follow, with the winger suggesting he does not know what’s going to happen in his future, and reports stating that if his valuation is met, he’ll be allowed to leave.

That will give Liverpool money to make more transfers, but will also mean they can get a better balance in the side, something it’s been reported the players there feel is true with Salah not playing.

