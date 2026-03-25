Mo Salah ‘dealings with FSG’ described in one word as Liverpool owners stung after exit

Mohamed Salah has been ‘uncompromising’ in his dealings with Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who have been stung by their failure to get a fee for the Egyptian forward, according to a report.

Liverpool announced on Tuesday that Mo Salah will leave at the end of the season.

Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool in April 2025 and was originally under contract at last season’s Premier League champions until the summer of 2027.

However, with the Egyptian not in good form this season and also not always in manager Arne Slot’s starting line-up, the decision has been made for the former Chelsea attacker to leave as a free agent in the summer of 2026.

Salah will go down in Liverpool’s history as one of their greatest ever players. winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, FA Community Shield and two League Cups.

The 33-year-old is also third on the list of Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorers chart with 255 goals in 435 appearances.

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It will be a blow for Liverpool fans to see Salah leave, and the club’s owners, FSG, too are disappointed that they will get a fee for him.

According to The Telegraph, while FSG would have loved to get a fee for Salah in the summer, it was ultimately deemed that ‘holding out for a fee would do more damage to an already difficult situation’.

Salah fell out with Liverpool manager Slot earlier in the season, and FSG did not want any more issues.

The report has continued: ‘Within the club, Salah remains popular with staff and team-mates – and that goodwill is not expected to expire before he leaves.

‘As for his dealings with FSG, the executive of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes and Slot, he remains as uncompromising as ever. He sees himself as one of the world game’s elite players and believes he should be treated accordingly.

READ MORE: Eight ludicrous rejected bids as Salah agrees free Liverpool exit after £150m Saudi offer

Former Liverpool player Gary McAllister, meanwhile, has explained why he does not think Salah’s decision to leave is due to finances.

“I think because of where Mo Salah comes from geographically, moving to that region might appeal to him even more,” McAllister told Grosvenor Casino.

“In the Middle East, he is a proper superstar, so that would be a massive boost for the league.”

McAllister added: “Would it be a financial decision? I’m not sure. I think he’s already on a decent salary. But a lot of the pointers suggest Saudi Arabia. That said, I still think there’s a wee bit left in his legs.”

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