Mohamed Salah is only showing signs of speeding up, not slowing down. The Liverpool legend has been electric in 2024/25.

Here are his most ridiculous statistics from a glorious career.

* Mohamed Salah has scored 224 goals and made 100 assists in 369 appearances for Liverpool.

* Salah has 301 club goals in 621 matches.

* Only four players have scored more goals for Liverpool (Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson, Billy Liddell).

* He is the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history with 168 goals.

* Salah is eighth in the Premier League all-time scorers list behind Thierry Henry (175), Frank Lampard (177), Sergio Aguero (184), Andy Cole (187), Wayne Rooney (208), Harry Kane (213) and Alan Shearer (260).

* That makes him the highest active player in the Premier League top scorers list.

* And Liverpool’s top scorer in Premier League history.

* He also has a silly 69 goals away from home in Our League. No Liverpool player, past or present, has more.

* Salah has an additional 58 goals in 101 appearances for Egypt.

* He has won nine trophies in his career, including every possible honour at Liverpool (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup).

* He has the most goals in continental football in Liverpool’s history (48).

* Nobody has scored more goals in a debut season for the Reds (44, 2017/18).

* No Liverpool player has scored more goals in a season in the Premier League era (44, 2017/18).

* He is tied for most continental goals in a season with Roberto Firmino (11, 2017/18).

* Nobody has scored in more games in a single season for Liverpool (34, 2017/18).

* Salah has the record for most consecutive games scored in for the Reds (10, 2021).

* Salah has scored in the most consecutive home games from the start of a season (6, 2023).

* Nobody has scored in more consecutive games at Anfield for Liverpool (9, 2023).

* The players with the most international goals (26) while playing for Liverpool: Ian Rush, Michael Owen, Mo Salah.

* Salah won the Swiss Super League in both of his seasons at FC Basel (2012/13 and 2013/14).

* Salah scored the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history, which was also the fastest Champions League hat-trick by a substitute (6 minutes and 12 seconds v Rangers, 2022).

* No player has scored more Champions League goals for an English club (42).

* Salah is the top African scorer in UEFA club competitions (59) and is the all-time African top goalscorer in the Champions League (45).

* He also has the most goals in UEFA club competitions while representing an English club (47).

* The Egyptian is also Liverpool’s top scorer in Champions League history.

* Salah scored the most goals by an African player in a Premier League season (32, 2017/18).

* Salah won the most Premier League Player of the Month awards by a single player in a season (3, 2017/18).

* Salah holds the record for most teams scored against in a 38-game Premier League season with Ian Wright and Robin van Persie (17, 2017/18).

* Salah outscored three Premier League clubs in 17/18 (West Brom, Huddersfield Town, Swansea City). He is the only player to ever do this.

* In 2022, Salah became the first and only player to score on the opening day of six consecutive Premier League seasons.

* The former Chelsea forward has the most goals by a Liverpool player in their first 100 appearances for the club (69) and first 100 Premier League appearances (70).

* No other player has scored 20 or more goals in four different Premier League seasons for Liverpool.

* And Salah is the first player in Reds history to score at least 20 goals across all competitions in seven seasons.

* He is the fastest Liverpool player to score 100 top-flight goals (151 games).

* Only three Liverpool players have scored more penalties (37) for the club than Salah: Steven Gerrard (47), Jan Molby (42), Phil Neal (38).

* Salah is Egypt’s all-time World Cup goalscorer with two goals and in World Cup qualifiers (16).

* He is also their all-time highest scorer in Africa Cup of Nations qualification (20).

* No Egyptian has scored more goals for club and country (360). He overtook Hossam Hassan after the 7-0 victory over Manchester United in March 2023.

* He also played for AS Roma and Fiorentina. He is the highest-scoring Egyptian in Serie A history with 35 goals in 81 matches.

* Salah is a two-time African footballer of the year.

* For Liverpool, Salah is a two-time Premier League Goal of the Month, five-time Player of the Month, 12-time PFA Player of the Month and FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball winner.

* His seasonal achievements at Liverpool include: 21/22 Premier League Goal of the Season, three Premier League Golden Boots, 17/18 Premier League Player of the Season, 21/22 Premier League Playmaker of the Season, three PFA Premier League Team of the Year appearances, three PFA Fans’ Player of the Season awards, 17/18 Champions League Squad of the Season spot, three Liverpool Players’ Player of the Seasons, three Liverpool Goal of the Seasons, three Football Supporters’ Association Player of the Years, two European Sports Media Team of the Year appearances, two Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year awards and two PFA Players’ Player of the Year awards.

* Salah has also claimed the following awards: Onze d’Argent, IFFHS CAF Men’s Team of The Year (x4), International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) Best CAF Men’s Player of the Decade, IFFHS CAF Men’s Team of the Decade, IFFHS Best CAF Men’s Player of the Year, Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award, Golden Foot, BBC Goal of the Season, BBC African Footballer of the Year (x2), Globe Soccer Fans’ Player of the Year, Globe Soccer Best Arab Player of the Year, El Heddaf Arab Footballer of the Year, CAF Most Promising Talent of the Year and UAFA Golden Boy.

* Salah won the Puskas Award in 2018 for his goal against Merseyside rivals Everton.

* Salah was named Swiss Super League Player of the Year in 2013.

* He was also AS Roma Player of the Season in 2015/16.

* Salah is second for goals (11) and assists (7) in the Premier League this season and top for goal involvements (18).

* The 32-year-old has 15 goals in 16 appearances against Manchester United. This makes them his favourite opponent. Furthermore, no Liverpool player has ever scored more v United, which includes one hat-trick and three braces.

* Salah, Luis Suarez, Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler are the only Liverpool players to score four or more in a single match in the last 30 years.

* Clubs Salah has never lost against in the Premier League (more than one match): Newcastle United, Huddersfield Town, Norwich City, Stoke City, West Brom, Sheffield United, Cardiff City.

* Salah has five or more goals against these clubs in the Premier League: Manchester United, Arsenal, Brighton, West Ham, Tottenham, Southampton, Bournemouth, Watford, Leeds United, Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton, Brentford, Chelsea, Wolves.

* Last season, Salah became the first player in Premier League history to register both 10+ goals and 10+ assists in three consecutive seasons.

