Mohamed Salah says Liverpool title win is ‘way better, 100%’ without Jurgen Klopp

Mohamed Salah believes Liverpool’s victorious 2024/25 Premier League campaign is all the more special because it was achieved despite the absence of several key players…and iconic manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Egyptian was part of the Klopp’s side that ended up lifting the trophy behind closed doors in 2019/20, since which time the club have big farewell to several key players like Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and then-captain Jordan Henderson.

Even more notably, Liverpool clinched this season’s title in front of a packed-out Anfield crowd, sealing their foregone conclusion of a league triumph with a 5-1 comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The result means second-placed Arsenal can no longer mathematically catch Arne Slot’s side, who will lift the trophy itself after hosting Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

Sharing his feelings with Sky Sports after the game – and prompted to compare it to that 2020 league title – Salah said: “Incredible, incredible. To win the Premier League here with Liverpool, with the fans, is incredible.

“This is way better, 100%. Without Sadio, without Jurgen, without Bobby, without everybody…it feels more special with the fans. I don’t want to take credit from anyone but we have a different group now, a different manager, so to show we can do it again is something special.

“[Slot] is very honest, he’s quite tough – Dutch – but it’s his personality but he made our lives easier because he [tells you] what he wants you do to. I’m glad we won it here.”

Asked if he felt Slot had improved him, Salah said: “You can see the numbers, it seems so! I know I don’t have to defend much, so…

“It’s quite tough to be fair to say one thing, but the tactics are quite different. I told him, ‘look as long as you rest me defensively then I will provide offensively and then I will show you numbers’, and I’m glad that I did. It was the manager’s idea but he listens a lot. I spoke to him and he got his idea and you can see the numbers.

“To be fair it’s quite tricky because when you play in the Premier League, you have to defend against your left-back. I told him I can gamble somehow a little bit here or there and when we get the ball I’m always free and I can make a difference. I think the number of assists shows that, it’s not just about goals, it’s about creating and making a difference for the team.”

